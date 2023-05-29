Plaque in St Anne’s Park to honour Seosamh Mac Grianna, ‘James Joyce of the Irish language’

Councillors Donna Cooney and Micheal Mac Donncha unveiling the plaque in honour of Seosamh Mac Grianna at the site of his former home in St Anne's Park, Raheny. Pic: Fennell Photography

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled in memory of the Irish language writer Seosamh Mac Grianna at the site of his former Dublin home.

Mac Grianna, born in January 1901 in Ranafast, Co Donegal, made a significant contribution to Irish literature, publishing ten original works, translating twelve books into Irish, and also publishing a substantial number of reviews and letters.

The plaque was unveiled today at the site of his home in St Anne’s Park, Raheny.

Mac Grianna started writing English at the age of 14 and received the King’s Scholarship in 1919 where he attended St Patrick’s College in Drumcondra and trained as a national school teacher.

During the War of Independence he wrote An poitín, and Lag an tSeantí in 1921. In the summer of 1922, he was captured and interned in Newbridge internment camp in Co Kildare. He was among those who went on hunger strike in November 1923.

He began writing in Irish in 1924 and contributed many of his early short stories, including Teampall Chonchubhair, Teacht Cheallaigh Mhóir, and Leas ná Aimhleas, to the newly founded An tUltach.

These later formed the basis of his first book, Dochartach Dhuibhlionna & sgéalta eile (1925). He also contributed numerous articles to a range of publications, including the Irish Press.

Four particular books stand out within his body of work: An Grádh agus an Ghruaim (1929); An Druma Mór (1935/1969); Mo Bhealach Féin (1940); and Dá mBíodh Ruball ar an Éan (1940).

He ceased writing after 1935 saying, “Thráigh an tobar”, meaning the well dried up. Around this time, he began to suffer from psychiatric illness, which afflicted him for the rest of his life.

The commemorative plaque to the Irish language writer Seosamh Mac Grianna in St Anne’s Park

Mac Grianna lived in Dublin during the 1940s and ‘50s, moving from place to place. Sometime around the early 1950s, he settled in a house on the coast road, in St Anne’s Park, near Watermill Road.

The commemorative plaque is erected on one of the remaining gate pillars of the house.

Councillor Donna Cooney, representing the Lord Mayor, congratulated the local Ciorcal Comhrá Raheny group who proposed the plaque.

“Comhgairdeas to the members of the Irish language group in Raheny who have ensured that someone who lived in our area and who contributed to the culture and artistic life of our city will not be forgotten,” she said.

Proinsias Mac an Bheatha, whose father knew Mac Grianna, said: “When Seosamh Mac Grianna moved into the old house within St Anne’s Park he was not looking after himself.

“My father, Proinsias Mac An Bheatha, was living nearby in Clontarf. He started to bring money and food to help him from time to time.

“My father often told me that he considered Seosamh Mac Grianna as the James Joyce of the Irish language.”