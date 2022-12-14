Plans to reopen Smithfield Market will celebrate ‘arts, culture and nightlife’

It is hoped to reopen the Smithfield Market by 2026. Pic: Caroline Quinn

Plans to reopen the Smithfield Market will celebrate “arts, culture, nightlife and local events”, according to one councillor.

Janet Horner believes the conservation and renovation will make a huge difference to the northside community.

“The ideal scenario with this market is that it’ll provide a lot of space and opportunity for growing businesses and start-ups to come down, display and sell their products.

“I primarily want this market to serve the community and the local area, that should be our main ambition.

“But if you’ve somewhere that local Irish businesses provide a food product or a cultural offering, I think it will become an attraction for people to explore that part of the city.

The Smithfield Market closed in 2019

The Smithfield Market closed in 2019

“It was a huge part of people who lived in that area and it’s really sad for people to see it shut.

“Bringing it back to life, people will be delighted to see something on offer there and it’ll hopefully be a benefit for the local community.”

If all goes to plan, the Smithfield Market will reopen in 2026 and be an “extraordinary facility” for businesses and local people.

“It’s on schedule to open as a market again in 2026. It’s being split into two projects, one is to conserve the building, and the second is to bring it up to standard as a market,” Ms Horner said.

“They have €15m funding for the project, that’ll just about cover the conservation works and then the next stage will be to do it up as a market. There’s a lot of potential for the building.

“A lot of people pass that building and haven’t been inside. Having events there means people can have a chance to go in, which is fantastic.

The market could host a number of local events

The market could host a number of local events

“They had an event for Halloween and there are opportunities to use it temporarily for arts, culture, nightlife, and local events.

“We should be doing as many of them as possible at the moment. If we got that market back it would be phenomenal for the area.

“It’s a very deserted part of town, but is adjacent to the busiest parts like Henry Street and Capel Street. It’s about trying to bring people into that area.

“For businesses and local people, it’s an extraordinary facility bang in the middle of the community.”