Plans to rename Croke Park bridge ‘Bloody Sunday Bridge’ approved despite claims it’s too ‘graphic’ and ‘inflammatory’

The bridge over the Royal Canal that connects Russell Street and Jones Road at Croke Park. Picture by Owen Breslin

Concerns have been raised over the proposal to rename a bridge over the Royal Canal as ‘Bloody Sunday Bridge’ in memory of 14 people killed by British soldiers in Croke Park in 1920.

Opinion was split amongst councillors on Monday night as the new name was formally approved. Several councillors felt the name pays homage to the “violence” inflicted on the day rather than those who tragically lost their lives.

More than 1,000 submissions were made by the public over plans to rename the bridge at Russell Street near the GAA Headquarters.

The results of an online survey launched by Dublin City Council found that 52.9pc were against the name Bloody Sunday Bridge and 46.4 were in favour. Comments from the public called the name “divisive”, “too graphic” and “inflammatory”.

The motion to rename the bridge was first made by Independent councillors Cieran Perry and Nial Ring in November 2020.

Cllr Mary Callaghan said the name is “not what the majority of people in the area actually want”.

“My grandfather was there that day so it’s very close to my heart. I think we should remember the 14 people who perished, absolutely, but I'm concerned about the name,” she told councillors on Monday.

Cllr Callaghan said there could be a “creative way to think of those people, rather than remembering the violence”.

However, Cllr Ring said “The people of North Strand, Ballybough, Eastwall, Russell Avenue and Tolka Road are fully behind this, absolutely. I live and work in that area.”

“The people have pushed for this for the last number of years and we have to give it to them,” he said.

Groups such as the North Strand/ Ballybough local history group, Ballybough Pride of Place and the 1916 Relatives Association all voted in favour of the name.

The name was agreed at several levels including the naming committee and local area meetings.

An original admission ticket to Croke Park, Tipperary v Dublin, Sunday November 21,1920

Concerns were also raised over the “experimental” process of an online survey to name the bridge, which was open to everyone around the world. Submissions were received from places including California and Canada.

Chief executive Eoin Keegan said the naming process has been followed “rigorously”

“If somebody wanted to propose a different name, they could have made that submission to the commemoration committee,” he

“No matter what form of public consultation the results will have to be interpreted by the members.

“There is no ideal form of public consultation,” he said.

While Deputy chief executive Richard Shakespeare said “Public consultation is there to help inform the elected members in a decision making process and that’s all it is.

“The public consultation is merely there to aid the elected representatives at the various stages to make decisions.”