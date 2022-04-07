Plans to make Capel Street traffic free by this summer ‘could be delayed’

The car-free pilot project on Capel Street was extended three times last year. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Plans to make Capel Street traffic-free before the summer could be delayed unless a compromise is reached with city centre businesses, it has been warned.

Dublin City Council’s initiative, due to be introduced in May, will make it the longest pedestrianised street in the capital – ahead of Grafton Street and Henry Street.

The latest consultation on the scheme closed earlier this week, with councillors expected to be briefed on details of the submissions received.

However, not all city centre businesses are supportive of the current proposals. It has emerged that Jervis Shopping Centre management has written to its tenants to highlight their concerns.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for the centre said: “In conjunction with other businesses in the area, Jervis Shopping Centre is working with DublinTown on this topic.”

In a statement, the Business Improvement District (BID) organisation said: “DublinTown welcomes the current focus on Capel Street, which we believe has the potential to become a vibrant ‘go to’ destination.

“As a business representative body, we are also aware of the divergent and often polarising views that proposed traffic-free status can generate.

“However, having engaged with a large number of relevant stakeholders, we believe a compromise solution can be found that would garner the support of a significant majority of business members and residents.

“We believe there is merit in work-shopping ideas which would allow a workable consensus to emerge.”

DublinTown called for “interactive dialogue” between all stakeholders, including council officials, so there can be an agreed early resolution of “potentially divisive issues”.

“We fear the current process could have a polarising effect, resulting in objections and the pursuance of legal actions that can be avoided, but which would make future collegiate efforts more difficult,” they added.

“They may also only serve to delay the positive interventions which would enhance the city experience for all.”

Under the plan, cars will be banned from most of Capel Street – Parnell Street as far as the junction with Strand Street – but deliveries will be facilitated at set times, with access for emergency vehicles at all times.

A small section of Capel Street, from Strand Street to the quays, will remain open to traffic. All parking spaces on the street are to be removed, while access for cyclists is to be maintained.

Two large car-free zones will be bisected by the Luas line between Abbey Street Upper and St Mary’s Abbey, with a new arrangement to allow traffic to travel in an east-west direction along the tracks for a short distance.

A car-free pilot project last summer, which operated on weekend evenings for 17 weeks, was extended on three occasions due to its popularity.

The council later received almost 7,000 submissions during a public consultation, with a significant majority expressing a desire for some form of permanent extension of the traffic-free initiative.

Overall, 95pc of respondents said the measure had improved their experience of Capel Street.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.