Plans to convert apartment and office space into new 16-bed aparthotel in Dublin 8

Planning permission has been lodged to redevelop a five-storey building into a 16-bedroom aparthotel in the south inner city.

The proposed development at Reuben House on Reuben Street, Dublin 8, was lodged this month to convert the property, which is currently a mix of apartments and office space.

The property lies within 500 metres of the Luas stop at Fatima and is surrounded by residential accommodation, with the Coombe Hospital nearby.

Permission is being sought to change the office space on the first and second floor and residential space from the third to the fifth floor into bedroom suites.

There are currently three large apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors.

Permission is also being sought to change the two retail units on the ground floor, one of which is occupied by a restaurant and the other vacant, into a reception, laundry and amenity area.

The proposed development would include 16 bedrooms from the first to the fifth floor, with terraces along the Reuben Street facade at the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors.

According to planning documents, the development would provide “short stay residential accommodation” in the form of an aparthotel.

In its rationale for the conversion, the applicant said it had “discussions” with hospital executives and claimed “there is a need for affordable stays of several days/weeks for patient families that travel from other parts of the country to visit sick relatives”.

“If permission is granted, the applicant will seek to offer preferential access to hospital staff and relatives of patients in collaboration with the agreement of the hospitals,” planning documents said.

“The aparthotel will have only one-two staff and a maximum of 16-32 visitors at any one time,” it added.

It also said that the applicant is “willing to accept a suitable condition that limits short-term letting for a period of two months”.

Permission was lodged by Reuben Street Hot Desks Ltd this month to Dublin City Council.

The property, which is located on the corner of Reuben Street and Dolphins Barn Street forms part of the Block A of what was originally referred to as the Reuben Square development.

According to the applicant there is a “complete lack” of aparthotels in the area. In Dublin 8 there are currently 1,888 rooms across 14 tourism accommodation properties, four of which are aparthotels.

The proposed development is open for observations until April 11.