Major plans to redevelop Dublin Port with a new 2.2km road and bridge linking the north and southside will be published today.

The redevelopment plans, also known as the 3FM project, will create a lifting bridge across the River Liffey adjacent to the Tom Clarke Bridge to divert lorries and heavy traffic away from residential areas and open lands up to the public.

The road will include a 190 metre bridge with a “reservation strip” for a possible future Luas connection to Poolbeg for future housing developments.

The plans include more than 16km of pedestrian and cycle paths, a maritime village and significant expansion of the port.

The 2.2km road will run parallel to the East Link Toll Road and include a stretch along the southern shore of the River Liffey, linking to a realigned Whitebank Road.

The 3FM project is the third and final Masterplan project needed to bring Dublin Port to capacity by 2040.

The proposed development will allow the port to significantly increase activities on the Poolbeg Peninsula, with the largest container terminal in Ireland to be constructed.

A new maritime village will be developed with provision for local rowing, sailing and boat clubs with a public slipway.

Pedestrian and cycle paths will be developed and new 5G floodlit playing pitches in Port Park, as well as a dog park within Port Park.

A public space of 2.8 hectares will be created within Port Park as part of the maritime village

The village will also provide a new dedicated pedestrian crossing from Ringsend Park.

The facilities for the Port itself will be redeveloped to meet capacity constraints in recent years, following Brexit and a growing volume of cargo as the population increases and economy grows.

The average annual rate of growth over the 30 years from 2010 to 2040 will be 3.3pc, bringing Dublin Ports throughput to 77.2 million gross tonnes.

A new container terminal will be constructed with an ability to handle 353,000 containers annually. The terminal will be located in front of the ESB’s Poolbeg Power station with 16.8 hectares of container yards.

A new Ro-Ro Terminal will be developed to create a 12.6 hectare Ro-Ro and ConRo terminal with two ship to shore ramps on 490 metres of existing berths on South Bank Quay. While a ship turning circle of 325 metres will be created to allow large vessel to turn.

The 3FM project is one of three major projects to bring Dublin Port to full capacity by 2040. Two of these projects, the ABR project and the MP2 project are already under construction.

The plans will be open to public consultation until April 28 and construction is aimed to begin in 2026.