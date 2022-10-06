Plans to build 578 social and cost-rental homes in Inchicore

How the planned development at the former St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore will look

A planning application to build 578 social and cost-rental homes at the former St Michael’s Estate in Inchicore has been lodged by Dublin City Council.

The scheme will contain a mixture of 70pc cost-rental and 30pc social housing, and will include a supermarket, community hub, library and café, with residential homes above.

The application is seeking to build accommodation for single people, couples and families with a mix of studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The buildings will range from three to seven storeys, laid out in two plots with green spaces for residents.

Plans also include accessible parking with 920 bike spaces, and car parking spaces compatible for electric vehicles.

Councillor Darragh Moriarty said the development of the vacant site will be “transformative” for people in the Inchicore/Kilmainham area.

“There are concerns locally that the development will see 49pc of homes delivered as either studios or one-beds,” he said.

“But if you look at our Dublin City Council housing waiting lists, there are over 14,000 people waiting on a home, with nearly 9,000 of those waiting on one-bed accommodation.”

Last week, councillors were informed that Dublin City Council was exploring an option to sell off a portion of the site, resulting in 90 homes, or 16pc of the overall scheme being private. However, that plan is now off the table.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “The Emmet Road development copper-fastens a key commitment in Housing for All to provide an optimal mix of social and affordable housing.

“Significantly, it points to the benefits of creating a sustainable residential development that caters for essential tenure options alongside community and commercial facilities.”

Coilín O’Reilly, Dublin City Council’s Assistant Chief Executive and the Head of Housing added: “This planning application for 578 homes is a major milestone and step forward for DCC as it strives to meet its targets in Housing for All.”