Plans lodged for a new 90-bedroom hotel in north inner city

How the proposed new 90-bedroom hotel on Bolton Street would look

A planning application has been lodged for a 90-bedroom seven-storey hotel in the north inner city.

The development on Bolton Street includes 90 bedrooms from the ground to sixth floor, with a hotel reception area, café and breakfast room facing out onto a proposed courtyard.

The development was lodged on behalf of Clopen Capital last week and is located near the junction of Bolton Street and Dominick Street, with Henrietta Street on the other side.

The site, which is currently vacant and cleared, was formerly a service station and is located beside Mount Carmel secondary school.

According to planning documents, there are “no hotels on Bolton Street and this hotel will provide a new facility to broaden the range of leisure and accommodation facilities in the north of the city centre”.

Planning permission was previously granted for the demolition of the service station and construction of a six-storey 66-bedroom hotel in 2017, subject to 21 conditions.

According to the planning documents, the new application will have an “increase in the maximum building height compared to the previously approved development”.

“The application seeks to increase the overall number of rooms on site by 24 in order to make the hotel a more viable and sustainable hotel entity in the city centre,” it adds.

“The massing of the seventh storey in the proposed development has been greatly reduced by a significant set-back from the boundaries at this level creating a set-back penthouse in the central area of the subject site.

“The existing site in its current state and the immediate surrounding area is considered to have very limited potential to support species (both flora and fauna).

“The site and surrounding area are predominantly composed of surfaces which are sealed with tar macadam and concrete,” it added.