Plans for purpose-built accommodation for almost 600 students beside DCU

A proposal to provide purpose-built accommodation for almost 600 students close to Dublin City University has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

The development will be located on “underutilised” land at Shanowen Business Centre and Kaybee House on Shanowen Road, Santry, just a few minutes’ walk from DCU’s main campus on Collins Avenue.

The application, submitted as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) by Ravenshire Ltd, will involve the demolition of existing one and two-storey commercial and warehouse buildings on the site.

It will see 593 student beds in 72 apartments and 88 studios built across five blocks within two buildings, ranging in height from four to six storeys.

Accommodation will consist of a mix of four to eight-bed single bedroom student apartment ‘clusters’, each with shared living, kitchen and dining areas, in addition to one-bed and twin studios.

Communal amenities will include study areas, a gym, cinema room, lounges and laundry facilities.

Ross Boyd of DCU Students’ Union told Independent.ie they intend to look carefully at the proposal.

“While it’s welcome that student accommodation is being proposed, especially as it’s close to DCU, it must also ensure that it’s affordable,” he said.

“While there is a student accommodation crisis, there is also an affordability issue, with students having to pay more than ever to live near campus.”

He said newly-built accommodation across Dublin has been significantly above what students can pay, “with bowling alleys they do not need” instead of affordable places to live.

Councillor Larry O’Toole (SF) said while student accommodation was needed, he believed the scale of the development was “over the top” for a residential area.

“From what I have seen of the plans, this development will be all mod-cons so I imagine the rent will be unaffordable for many students,” he said.

“We also need to decide if these developments would better serve people who need an affordable place to rent or buy.”

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the application by mid-July.