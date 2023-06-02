Plans for long-awaited 17km Dodder Greenway cycle route unveiled

Design proposals for the long-awaited cycling infrastructure along the Dodder River on Dublin’s southside have been published by Dublin City Council.

The council have published scheme drawings from Betty’s Avenue to Herbert Park, and Fitzwilliam Quay to Londonbridge Road in Dublin 4, which are now both open for public consultation.

The schemes are part of the Dodder Greenway Project which will deliver a 17km cycle route along the Dodder River stretching from the sea to the Dublin mountains via Ballsbridge, Miltown, Rathfarnham, Firhouse and Tallaght.

Stretches of the project have already been completed by South Dublin County Council from Rathfarnham to Tallaght.

The schemes are part of Dublin City Council’s plans to grow the active travel network from 10km to 310km across the city to deliver safer modes of public transport.

Construction on both schemes is due to begin in early 2024 with “minor temporary disruption to traffic”.

Proposed Scheme on Anglesea Road

The Beatty’s Avenue to Herbert Park scheme will provide half a kilometre of walking and cycling facilities along the Dodder River.

A pedestrian and cyclist crossing will be provided across Merrion Road at the junction of Anglesea Road, and a new two-way cycle track will be delivered along the west side of Anglesea Road between Merrion Road and the Herbert Park Hotel entrance.

Along Beatty’s Avenue to Merrion Road, a quiet street will be provided for cyclists and vehicles with existing footpaths and parking retained.

On Merrion Road, shared areas for pedestrians and cyclists will be delivered on both sides of the carriageway at a new pedestrian and cyclist crossing on Merrion Road west of Anglesea Road.

The proposed route along Beatty's Avenue and Anglesea Road

Access to Granite Place and the existing shopfronts will remain. Two of the existing parking spaces on the north side of the Merrion Road will be removed and the existing accessible parking bay will be relocated eastwards by 12 metres.

From Anglesea Road to Herbert Park Bridge, a two-way cycle lane will be provided on the western side of Anglesea Road, separating cyclists from traffic by way of segregation kerbs.

Road space will be reallocated for cycling facilities by removing one of the existing left turn lanes from Anglesea Road to Merrion Road and eight parking spaces on the west side of Anglesea Road. Footpaths will remain unaffected.

The existing pedestrian crossing on Anglesea Road will be upgraded to a pedestrian and cyclist crossing to allow cyclists to cross Anglesea Road. Cyclists can access the Herbert Park to Donnybrook Road Greenway via the Herbert Park Hotel bridge.

Proposed Scheme on Fitzwilliam Quay

Meanwhile, the The Fitzwilliam Quay to Londonbridge Road scheme, also now open to public consultation, will provide half a kilometre of walking and cycling facilities along the Dodder River.

Existing footpaths will remain throughout the scheme with additional pedestrian and cyclist crossing facilities at the junction of Fitzwilliam Quay and Bridge Street.

A new two-way cycle track will be provided along the Dodder between Bridge Street and Londonbridge Road, with shared space provided at the pump house close to Londonbridge Road.

A signalised junction is proposed at the Bridge Street/ Fitzwilliam Quay junction with new pedestrian and cyclist crossings across Bridge Street and Fitzwilliam Quay.

A 3-metre wide, two-way cycle lane will be provided on the western side of Fitzwilliam Quay, separating cyclists from traffic by way of segregation kerbs.

The council said footpaths and trees will remain unaffected and road space will be reallocated for cycling facilities by removing the existing free parking on the riverside and relocating the existing taxi rank to the eastern side of Fitzwilliam Quay.

At Dodder Park, a 3-metre two-way cycle track will be created outside the eastern wall of Dodder Park. The existing footpath along the Dodder will be unaffected and a shared pedestrian and cycle space will be provided at the Pump house.

From the Pump House to Londonbridge, a quiet street will be provided along the existing road linking the Pump House apartments to Londonbridge Road. Cyclists will share the carriageway with traffic and footpaths and parking will be unaffected.

The schemes are open for public consultation until June 30 at www.dublincity.ie