Plans for hotel and restaurant at Merchant’s Arch refused

Plans for an eight-bed hotel and restaurant at Merchant's Arch have been refused

Plans for an eight-bed hotel and restaurant at Merchant’s Arch have been refused due to an “over-concentration” of similar premises in Temple Bar.

Plans for the existing three story building facing Wellington Quay requested permission to convert the retail space on the ground floor to a licensed restaurant with rooms above.

Plans include a “guest house” with three bedrooms on the first floor, two bedrooms in an extension and three bedrooms on the second floor, creating a total of eight double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

Access to the restaurant would remain via the shop from both Wellington Quay and the laneway of Merchants Arch.

Access to the guesthouse would be from the existing door on Wellington Quay and the building would be upgraded and refurbished internally.

However, plans were quashed by Dublin City Council due to “significant concerns” over the loss of retail space.

In the decision, made on January 13, they also said the provision of an additional licensed premises would “negatively impact” the area.

According to the council, the proposed hotel would impact the architectural fabric and character of the Protected Structure and set a “precedent for similar type development”.

The council added that the proposed restaurant does not align with the objective of avoiding an “overconcentration and further expansion of licensed premises within the Temple Bar Cultural Hub and Quarter”.