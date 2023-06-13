Plans for cycling infrastructure unveiled along St Anne’s Park in north Dublin

Design proposals for new cycling infrastructure in Clontarf and Raheny along St Anne’s Park have been published by Dublin City Council.

The council have published the scheme drawings from Gracefield Road to Vernon Avenue which are now open for public consultation.

The 2.4km cycling and walking track is aimed to improve pedestrian facilities and provide a link to public transport services in the area.

The route will serve Vernon Avenue through Sybil Hill Road, Brookwood Avenue and Gracefield Road.

The cycle paths will link in with Harmonstown Dart Station, the D and H Spines of Bus Connects and the Baldoyle to Fairview cycleway.

It will also serve a number of schools including St Paul’s College, St Brigid’s National School and St Mary’s Holy Faith Catholic School.

A rapid build cycle track has been proposed on both sides of the road, with footpaths widened and grass verges cut back.

The right turn pockets on Brookwood Avenue and Sybill Road approaching the Howth Road will be removed to facilitate the cycle tracks. The Seafield Road/ Vernon Avenue junction will also be improved by removing the vehicle left slip.

The road space will be reduced for all vehicles and traffic speeds will be reduced to increase safety, according to the council.

Design proposal from Clontarf to Coolock

New “school zones” will be introduced outside St Brigid’s Boys National School and St. Paul’s College along Sybil Hill Road.

The “school zones” may include interventions such as colour themed road markings, pencil shaped pencil bollards and high friction buff surfacing.

The specific details of the school zones will be confirmed at a detailed design stage, following consultation with schools.

New cycle tracks are proposed on both sides of Sybill Hill Road. On-street parking will be maintained on the eastern side of the road via a parking protected cycle lane.

A buffer will be provided in-between the cycle lane and car parking. Parking on the western side of the road will not be permitted due to the off road cycle track.

The disabled parking bays and the bicycle parking at the park entrance will be increased and relocated to the other side of the road.

The scheme is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024. Dublin City Council have said “minor” traffic disruption is expected during the construction phase.

The scheme is open to public consultation until July 4.