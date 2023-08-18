Plans for €9m redevelopment of historic Newcomen Bank in Dublin

The historic Newcomen Bank, opposite City Hall, will be redeveloped at a cost of €9m

Dublin City Council has proposed to redevelop one of the finest Georgian townhouses in Dublin, the Newcomen Bank, at a cost of more than €9m.

The Newcomen Bank, known formally as the rates office for Dublin City Council, was constructed during the second half of the 18th century.

The historic building sits on Cork Hill, opposite City Hall, at the entrance to Dublin Castle and was formerly the private residence of the banker Sir William Gleadowe Newcomen.

The building is regarded as one of the finest Georgian townhouses in Dublin.

The bank was designed by architect Thomas Ivory, and underwent slight architectural changes to the facade when the bank closed in 1825 and was acquired by Dublin Corporation in 1886.

The building was commonly known as the Rates Office for Dublin City Council until it closed in April 2019.

Upon its closure, Dublin City Council appointed a group to explore options to redevelop and conserve the significant building for public use.

The group proposed that Newcomen Bank would be utilised as a public/cultural amenity that would allow for exhibition space in the large basement floor.

This would cater for short and medium-term domestic and international exhibitions to use the space throughout the year providing a cultural space open to the public.

The ground and upper floors would be redeveloped and upgraded to create an events and conferencing centre to cater for small and medium-size meetings, events and functions.

The approach is based on the success of the Wood Quay venue and the Richmond Events Centre, “both of which are heavily booked as there was a lack of this type of resource within the city centre”, according to a report from the council.

“It is universally agreed that the exceptional significance of Newcomen as one the foremost historical buildings in the city should be accessible and open to the general public while also providing an essential function not only to the City Council, but to all,” the report added.

To date, public access to the building has been limited to those paying their rates or for guided tours on Culture Night.

Dublin City Council said: “The conservation and new public purpose of the former Newcomen Bank will enhance its two historic neighbours in Dublin Castle and City Hall and enliven the surrounding area, bringing this wonderful historic structure back into use.”

In an earlier report, the council said the estimated cost of the project would total around €9.4m.

The council intends to submit a planning application this month and bring the project to detailed design. Works are due to begin in late 2024.