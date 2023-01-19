Plans for 37-room aparthotel in the Liberties

How the proposed 37-bed aparthotel on Francis Street could look

The site at the corner of Francis Street and Mark's Alley West in the Liberties. Pic: Mark Condren

Planning permission has been submitted for a 37-room aparthotel in the Liberties in Dublin.

The proposed development sits on the corner of 92-93 Francis Street and 1-3 Mark’s Alley West, Dublin 8.

Part of the site was once The Barley Mow pub, however, this structure was removed in 2021 due to a dangerous building order issued by Dublin City Council. This part of the site is now vacant.

The development includes the demolition of two buildings at 2 and 3, Mark’s Alley West, which are in “severely dilapidated condition”, according to planning documents.

Planning permission was submitted by Peninsula Suite Holdings LTD last week. The plans include constructing a four-story aparthotel consisting of a ground floor cafe/community space with 37 rooms above.

Bicycle parking will be provided at ground floor level accessed from Mark’s Alley West, and staff and functional requirements will be located in the basement.

According to the planning documents, Thomas Street and its environs are considered to be an “area of historical, cultural and archaeological merit”, however, the existing buildings are not listed as protected structures.

Planning permission was initially refused in March 2021 for a 19-bed aparthotel on the site.

According to the council’s refusal, “the proposed development would exacerbate the existing overconcentration of hotel developments and prevent the delivery of residential development”.

The decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanala who granted permission on the basis that the development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area.

Submissions on the new development plans are open until February 14.