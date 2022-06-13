Plans for 1,650 electric car charge points across Dublin by 2025

Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at the launch of the new EV strategy for Dublin

Up to 1,650 charge points will be rolled out across the capital by 2025 under an electric vehicle strategy being deployed by Dublin’s four local authorities.

With Ireland’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) targeting 100pc electric vehicle sales by 2030, Dublin – representing 25pc of the national car fleet – is expected to play a significant role in the decarbonisation of our transport system.

The electric vehicles strategy, launched in Dún Laoghaire today, includes an ambitious programme of new public EV charging infrastructure over the next three years.

Priority areas for the installation of residential charging solutions are currently being identified in the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

As part of the strategy, those who own or lease an EV are asked to express their interest in charge points being provided at locations such as car parks, clubs and schools.

While this will not guarantee the installation of a charge point, it will assist local authorities in identifying areas of need.

Several trials of different charger types are already taking place across the region, with plans by councils to actively support their deployment in the short-term.

Speaking at the launch of the strategy, Councillor Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said the Dublin Region Local Authorities were “leading the charge” in helping achieve Ireland’s climate change ambitions.

David Storey, Fingal County Council’s Director of Services for Environment, Climate Action and Active Travel, said: “There is a need for significant improvement in the number and type of charging points across Dublin.

“It’s important that we support people as they transition to using electric vehicles and take into account the varying needs of those who live in places where they cannot easily plug their vehicle in.

“There are an estimated 34,000 who will rely solely on public charging spaces. This strategy is a step forward in that mission.”