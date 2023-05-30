Planning lodged to extend Clayton Hotel in Dublin’s docklands by 117 bedrooms for €22m

Dalata Hotel Group is looking to expand The Clayton Hotel on Dublin's Cardiff Lane

Planning permission has been lodged to extend the Clayton Hotel on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin by 117 bedrooms.

Plans were lodged with Dublin City Council this month, on behalf of Dalata Hotel Group, for a 10-storey extension close to the iconic Ferryman pub on the corner of Cardiff Lane in the docklands.

The hotel, near the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, currently boasts 304 rooms and the group will invest around €22m in the project.

The development will involve demolishing buildings at 3-5 Cardiff Lane, currently occupied by Starbucks and Arena Kitchens, and extending the hotel into the area.

According to planning documents, the development is “in-filling the gap in the street”.

The recently developed An Post sorting office is located beside the existing hotel, which is a floor higher, while the approved office scheme on the other side of the hotel is also a floor higher.

A pre-planning consultation was held on January 12 and the response received from planners was “positive”.

The development consists of constructing an extension with 117 bedrooms, of which eight will be on the upper ground level, 13 bedrooms at each level from the first to seventh floor and 18 bedrooms on the eighth floor. Plans also include a café and retail unit.

Planning permission had previously been granted for an 88-bedroom extension with an additional five bedrooms at a new eighth-floor level above the existing hotel.

According to planning documents, the development “provides much needed hotel accommodation in the city”.

“The site is advantageous in that it is located in the docklands, therefore making it an ideal site to develop. Both the Bord Gais and Convention Centre are located in close proximity to the hotel.”

It added that “additional jobs” will be created to service the hotel. The development is open for public consultation until June 19.