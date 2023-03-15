Planning for new data centre in north Dublin is withdrawn

Planning for the new data centre in north Dublin has been withdrawn. Pic: Stock image/Getty

A planning application for a new two-storey data centre in north Dublin has been withdrawn.

Plans for the centre, on a 20-acre site in Piperstown, Dublin 11, had been lodged with Fingal County Council, on behalf of SDC Piperstown II Limited.

According to the chief executive’s order, the application was officially withdrawn on Monday, but no reason was given for the withdrawal.

A number of objections to the proposed data centre had been lodged, including a submission by Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall.

The Dublin North-West TD said the “antiquated electricity grid cannot sustain further data centres”.

“The energy consumption of these data centres is the equivalent of an additional 200,000 homes being powered. This level of increased demand is utterly unsustainable.”

Ms Shortall added that granting permission for the data centre would “jeopardise” climate targets and put local water and electrical infrastructure at risk.

The plans included demolishing a house and barn on the site and constructing a data centre, energy centre, along with associated structures and emergency generators and parking.

Expand Close Róisín Shortall TD was among those who lodged an objection to the plan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Róisín Shortall TD was among those who lodged an objection to the plan

The proposal included a single storey district heating centre building to the south of the proposed data centre to enable the future re-use of waste heat.

It also included changes to the road layout in the area, with new three-arm roundabouts and the realignment of Bay Lane and Kilshane Road.

Further objections were lodged on behalf of John Conway and Louth Environmental Group, who said the applicant “failed” to notify the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, and the development does not comply with national climate action obligations.

The planning documents state that the centre would be connected to the national grid when the “necessary investments to grid infrastructure and generation have been completed”.

In the meantime, the data centre would initially be powered by a proposed on-site energy centre.

According to planning documents, once the grid is “ready to accept the new data centre connections”, the energy centre would only operate to meet the peak energy demand of the data centre.

“The carbon footprint of the grid itself will have reduced sustainability by that point, consistent with the Government's Climate Action Plan objective of meeting 80pc of electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030,” the documents added.