Planning decisions deferred for two major housing developments in Dundrum, south Dublin

An Bord Pleanála has deferred decisions on two major housing developments proposed for Dundrum in south Dublin.

The board was due to rule this week on a controversial high-rise scheme planned for the site of the old Dundrum shopping centre.

More than 700 submissions were received in response to proposals for 881 apartments, between three and sixteen storeys, in the centre of Dundrum village.

Dundrum Retail, a subsidiary of UK property company Hammerson, had applied for permission for the scheme through the fast-track Strategic Housing Development process. The company, which owns Dundrum Town Centre, is seeking planning permission for an eight-year period to coincide with the construction programme.

The proposed development, laid out in 11 blocks across four zones, includes a “landmark” 16-storey building, in addition to a creche, food store, café/restaurant and a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the Dundrum by-pass.

However, the planning application met with considerable local opposition over fears the apartments will “overwhelm” Dundrum Main Street and “dilute” the heritage value of the village.

In a report, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council echoed many of the residents’ concerns and recommended that the application be refused permission.

The Dundrum village scheme is one of 12 SHDs where a decision due on July 25 has been deferred.

In a letter to parties, the board said it had “unfortunately” not been possible to determine the case within the statutory period – 16 weeks after plans have been lodged – and said the delay was “regretted”. No revised date for a decision was given.

The planning appeals board was also expected to decide on an application by the Land Development Agency (LDA) for 977 residential units on the site of the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, but this deadline has also been missed.

Independent councillor Anne Colgan, chairperson of community group Imagine Dundrum, said there appeared to be a general delay in An Bord Pleanála making decisions. She believed this was possibly due to the rash of SHD applications submitted before the process ended.

“The board may also be taking extra care given the spotlight on them and staff may be taken up with internal reviews,” she said. “We don’t think there is any particular significance for the Dundrum application.”

