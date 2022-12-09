Plan to demolish part of Harbourmaster pub for new 11-storey hotel

The Harbourmaster bar in Dublin's George's Dock could soon be home to an 11-storey hotel

Planning permission has been lodged to demolish part of the Harbourmaster pub in Dublin’s IFSC, which is a protected structure, in order to build an 11-storey hotel.

The proposed development for the new hotel will consist of 96 bedrooms and a rooftop bar.

Plans lodged with Dublin City Council consist of the demolition of an existing two-storey over basement extension to the rear of the pub.

The protected structure on Custom House Dock dates back to the 1830s and was rebuilt from the shell of the old harbour master’s office.

The building will be connected to the Harbourmaster via a new 1.5-storey glazed link sitting below the eaves level of the protected structure.

Planning was lodged on Thursday by Harbourmaster Bar Limited, Sean Doyle. Plans for the hotel itself consist of 96 bedrooms, with balconies along the south of the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th floors.

There will also be an open terrace on the 10th floor rooftop bar. The ground floor will have a reception area, a bar, restaurant, cycle storage and luggage space.

In the basement, there are plans for facilities including toilets, hotel kitchen, laundry, waste storage, general storage, communications room and staff changing and shower facilities.

The application also includes plans for a water tank room, landscaping, public lighting, boundary treatment, and all associated site development and engineering works.

Access to the hotel will be provided via George’s Dock Road. The last day for observations on the plan is January 20.