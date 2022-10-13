Plan to build Dublin’s tallest building refused by city council

The former City Arts Centre on the corner of Moss Street, Dublin. Pic: Mark Condren

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for a 24-storey building in the city centre to “protect and enhance the skyline”.

The proposed 108-metre development at the former City Arts Centre on Moss street on the south quays would have been Dublin’s tallest building.

In its decision, published on Wednesday, the local authority said the proposal would have a “significant and detrimental visual impact on Dublin’s historic skyline”.

The development was seeking to demolish the former arts centre and build upwards over a double basement with an arts centre, offices and a gym.

The application was submitted by Ventaway Limited, a company run by developer David Kennan and Winthrop engineering group founder Barry English.

According to planners, the development was in a “sensitive location” of historical importance due to its proximity to the River Liffey and the Custom House.

In its refusal, the council said it “seeks to protect and enhance the skyline of the inner city”.

They wanted to “ensure that all proposals for mid-rise and taller buildings make a positive contribution to the urban character of the inner city”.

It noted the development “due to its scale, bulk and height would seriously detract from the setting and character of the Custom House and environs”.

The council added: “In addition, the proposal would have a significant and detrimental visual impact on the River Liffey Conservation Area and important views and vistas, including those views from the Custom House environs, Amiens Street, Mountjoy Square, Gardiner Street Lower, Trinity College Campus and views westward from the River Liffey.

“Due to the excessive scale of the proposed building and its proposed location, removed from the permitted buildings at Tara Street Station and Apollo House, the proposed building would stand apart as an overly assertive solo building which would not form part of a coherent cluster.”

Planners said the development of the solo building would create a precedent for similar types of “undesirable development”.