PJ Gallagher plays Spot the Ball with listeners as he reveals location of new Dublin GAA tattoo

One lucky Radio Nova winner snagged €5,000 in competition

PJ Gallagher accompanied by Fiona Brown and Jim McCabe, his co-presenter on Radio Nova.

HE left listeners guessing, but Radio Nova presenter PJ Gallagher has now proudly unveiled the location of his new GAA tattoo with the word ‘Dublin’ emblazoned across it.

Two weeks ago office supplies and printer company 123ink.ie threw down the gauntlet challenging PJ, co-host of Morning Glory on Radio Nova alongside Jim McCabe, to get a 'Dublin GAA Football Champions 2023’ tattoo in exchange for €5,000.

After careful consideration, PJ, who is a devoted Dublin GAA fan, decided to decline the cash offer - perhaps fearing that he was tempting fate by declaring the Dubs this summer’s champions already.

However, the team at 123ink.ie wasn't ready to give up just yet.

Dave Doyle, the commercial manager, returned with an alternative proposal, suggesting a Dublin ball tattoo instead.

Listeners were invited to join in the fun by playing a game of "Spot The Ball" to guess the tattoo's location on PJ's body for a chance to win the cash prize.

Today, the big reveal took place on air as PJ proudly unveiled his fresh ink.

The three finalists, who correctly guessed the tattoo's placement, made their way to the 123ink.ie offices for a live broadcast to reveal who won the coveted cash prize.

Originally from Galway and now a resident of Drumcondra, Fiona Brown was the lucky listener to snag the €5,000 from 123ink.ie after randomly choosing the winning USB key that printed out her win live on air.

Fiona works in IT at the Mater Hospital, where Radio Nova is played all day in her office.

Among her ownunusual collection of four tattoos is a trampoline inked on her ankle and one of the Thunder Mountain ride in Disneyland.

Fiona's boss and colleagues all took their chances in the 123ink.ie PJ Gallagher tattoo competition, but it was Fiona who struck gold with the lucky call from Nova.

Fiona believes it could have been a sign from the universe when the previous night she played with a pack of cards her dad got her, and noticed it was adorned with the 123ink.ie logo.

Fiona plans to use the money to pay off a loan, go on a well-deserved vacation, and perhaps add another artwork to her inked canvas.