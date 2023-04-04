PJ Gallagher confirmed to drive miniature bus for ‘Dublin Derby’ at Dalymount Park

Bohs fan PJ Gallagher will pilot the remote control bus at Dalymount Park this Friday. Pic: Mark Condren

PJ Gallagher has been confirmed to drive the mini Dublin Bus carrying the match ball at Dalymount Park this Friday.

The Dublin comedian and self-confessed Bohs fanatic will control the miniature vehicle at the home league fixture for Bohemians against arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers on April 7.

Dublin Bus CEO Billy Hann said: “Dublin Bus is excited to be delivering the match ball for the Dublin Derby at Dalymount Park on Friday.

“We are delighted to have PJ Gallagher behind the wheel of the Dublin ‘Mini’ Bus for what promises to be an incredible sell-out game between Bohemian FC and Shamrock Rovers.”

The unique remote-control vehicle is now the official ball carrier for the season and brings the football out to the centre circle before each home game.

Fans have been buzzing about the surprisingly fast little bus driving up and down the pitch since it was revealed earlier this month.

Dublin Bus tweeted a video of the bus last week saying: “Do you fancy a go?” PJ Gallagher replied saying: “I would like no other thing more!”

Daniel Lambert, Chief Operating Officer for Bohs, said: “The bus has been such an exciting thing to launch, in partnership with Dublin Bus, this season.

“Having PJ drive it for the Dublin Derby will add a new element to Ireland’s most famous fixture.”

The mini bus came about after Dublin Bus teamed up with Bohemian FC to become the main shirt partner of their Women’s Premier Division team.

This isn’t the first time Bohs and Dublin Bus have collaborated. Last year, they launched a new FAI Cup jersey inspired by the multi-coloured retro-style pattern of Dublin Bus seats.