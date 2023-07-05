Physicists ‘honoured’ to win European award for noise reduction technology

Rhona Togher and Eimear O’Carroll accepting the European Inventor Award for their noise reduction technology

Two physicists from Dublin have received a prestigious European award for their technology to reduce noise.

Rhona Togher and Eimear O’Carroll were honoured in the SMEs category at the European Inventor Awards for creating an advanced acoustic material that reduces noise.

Their invention, called SoundBounce, is a composite technology that reduces the negative effects of loud noise to address chronic sleep issues.

It consists of a material housed within a cellular structure that responds to agitation by becoming liquid and absorbing energy.

This new material can be integrated into machinery and vehicles to reduce noise output. It can be used in the automotive, construction, aerospace and home appliance industries.

“We are honoured to win the European Inventor Award in the SMEs category and would like to express our sincere gratitude to the European Patent Office,” said Ms Togher and Ms O’Carroll.

“This award recognises many years of hard work and commitment to making the world a quieter place.

“It is a genuine privilege to be acknowledged alongside so many noteworthy inventors who have made such significant contributions to their fields.

“Receiving this award serves as a reminder of the importance of innovation and the impact it can have on our society.

“We hope this recognition will inspire others, especially young girls, to pursue their own inventions and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible,” they added.

Rhona Togher and Eimear O’Carroll won in the SMEs category at the awards

Rhona Togher studied physics at UCD and founded the company Lios, alongside Ms O’Carroll, in 2009.

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), about 20pc of the EU population lives in areas with unacceptable noise and vibration levels, which have been linked to poor sleep and higher instances of heart problems.

Due to noise pollution, the EEA estimates that 22 million people across Europe currently suffer from chronic high annoyance, while 6.5 million suffer chronic high sleep disturbance.

One of the technology’s innovative features is its cellular structure, the second is a thixotropic gel, capable of liquefying when agitated and resolidifying when allowed to stand, placed inside the cells.

Once sealed, they work together to dampen sound, reducing noise transmission from one space to another.

The material is particularly effective at low frequencies, which present a significant challenge connected to products with engines, vibrations, and airflow.

SoundBounce’s thinner material means that aeroplanes or vehicles using it could be lighter, reducing fuel consumption and leaving more space.

Since SoundBounce was created, the two women have developed a partnership with the European Space Agency.

The award was selected from over 600 candidates and presented by The European Patent Office at a ceremony in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday.