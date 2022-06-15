Phoenix Park: Survey launched amid concerns over loss of parking spaces

An online survey has been launched as part of a parking strategy being developed for Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

The move follows concerns over a significant loss of parking spaces on both sides of Chesterfield Avenue to make way for permanent cycling facilities in the park.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has now appointed consultants Systra to develop a parking strategy for the park, which attracts 10 million visitors annually. The first phase will involve an online survey of park users to help inform future decisions on parking.

In a statement, the OPW said they were seeking views on how to encourage people to choose more sustainable travel, such as cycling and walking, when visiting the park.

“We understand that to make the park more inclusive for all, some visitors will need to drive,” they said. “We need to ensure that our parking provision can facilitate all visitors.”

The survey will remain open until July 8, with a draft parking strategy due to be published in the autumn. The OPW said this would be followed by a further non-statutory public consultation.

“This strategy will identify the key issues, challenges and opportunities for parking within and adjacent to the Phoenix Park,” they said. “There will also be engagement with key stakeholders located within and in the vicinity of the Phoenix Park to understand their views regarding cycle and car parking and any associated issues and opportunities.

“It is expected that the parking strategy will primarily be focused on measures related to visitor cycle and car parking, particularly for visitors with mobility issues to ensure they can visit the park,” they added.

Minister of State with Responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, urged local communities and park visitors to submit their feedback over the next three weeks of the survey.

“The more information we have directly from our visitors, the better our parking strategy will reflect and meet their requirements,” he said.

Senator Emer Currie (FG) said a new parking strategy for Phoenix Park must reflect the transportation needs of residents and visitors, as well as identifying connectivity challenges.

“It’s really important that people inform the OPW of their experiences regarding the Phoenix Park, particularly over the last two years when so many used it during Covid restrictions,” she said.

“We need to strike the right balance in making the park accessible to people of all ages and stages, while protecting its environment and wildlife.

“The park must be inclusive for all visitors, including those who need to drive to get there.”

Senator Currie also called for progress to be made on the overdue pilot bus service for the park.

Earlier this year, plans for the new route were thrown into disarray after it was discovered the entrance gate at Cabra was too narrow for a standard bus to fit through.

The proposed service will link Heuston and Broombridge stations, with stops at Dublin Zoo and the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre.