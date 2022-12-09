Pharmacist warns parents of ‘misinformation about Strep A’ online

Laura Dowling has been a pharmacist in the capital for the past 20 years

A Dublin pharmacist has warned parents of “a lot of misinformation going around about Strep A” online.

Laura Dowling has been practicing in the capital for the past 20 years. She believes that parents are worrying about the information they see on social media about Strep A.

“There was misinformation going around saying people should go to pharmacies to get swabbed for Strep A, then the pharmacist could give them antibiotics. That’s not the case,” she said.

“Some pharmacies may do Strep A tests but they’re self-tests. The patient does it themselves, the pharmacist doesn’t swab them, but they can give advice on how to do it.

“Pharmacists in the Republic of Ireland can’t prescribe antibiotics,” she added.

Laura recommends using reliable resources online for medical information rather than posts on Facebook or WhatsApp.

“There’s a lot of people hearing worrying things and they automatically think their child will die,” she said.

“Strep A is mainly presenting in children. We’re seeing it more now because we were in a pandemic and illnesses weren’t spreading as much.

“So, all the infections that children would have normally got in the last three years, they weren’t getting them. They’re now exposed to those illnesses.

“Things to look out for are if your child is not feeding, if they’re dehydrated - no wet nappies for 12 hours, sleepy, irritable.

“The red flags would be if they have rapid breathing and a scarlet fever rash,” she added.

Laura set up her Instagram (@fabulouspharmacist) as she was concerned about incorrect medical information spreading, and she wants to inform people with a modern twist.

“I started an Instagram account five years ago because there was a lot of false information going around, especially during Covid,” she said.

“I’d rely on the HSE website, the NHS, CDC in the US, the John Hopkins Institute, and the WHO. I do reels on Instagram because those websites have a lot of text.

“I try to make them quick and snappy because people don’t want to be reading paragraphs. People are used to fast information.”