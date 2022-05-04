Permanent traffic-free street scheme ‘would help revitalise Dún Laoghaire’

The trial in Dún Laoghaire last summer saw George’s Street Lower closed to traffic

There have been calls for a permanent pedestrianisation scheme for part of Dún Laoghaire town centre following a successful trial last summer.

A motion due to be debated at a meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will ask management to issue a report on feedback received from residents and businesses after last year’s Summer Streets initiative.

The scheme, which ran from July until the end of September, saw George’s Street Lower closed to traffic and the creation of additional outdoor space at Myrtle Square.

Prior to its introduction, a consultation found that 70pc of respondents were in favour of the proposal.

Following last year’s trial, the council said an evaluation report, which included data on footfall, air quality, noise and traffic, would be analysed to help inform future decisions.

Councillor Lorraine Hall (FG) believes the reintroduction of the pedestrianisation scheme will help increase footfall and revitalise the town.

Her motion also calls on the council to work with businesses to “overcome any challenges” and complete public realm improvements at Myrtle Square.

She told Independent.ie she was in favour of permanent pedestrianisation measures, subject to issues such as traffic calming, hospital access and the impact on bus routes being resolved.

“Dún Laoghaire has struggled to attract visitors and tourists to the centre of the town and this is something that the Summer Streets initiative achieved last year,” she said.

Councillor Lettie McCarthy, cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said she would also be in favour of permanent pedestrianisation of the street.

“We have learned from last summer’s trial and have had good feedback from businesses, both positive and negative, but very insightful,” she said.