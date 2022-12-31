‘People think they know you because they follow you on social media’ - Dublin drag queen after strange man came into dressing room

A Dublin drag queen believes that boundaries need to be put in place after a strange man entered her dressing room during the interval of a show.

Dame Stuffy, also known as Karl Dawson, was performing at the Red Cow on Wednesday evening when the incident happened.

Karl told the Irish Independent: “This man came in with a beer in his hand and he came back to say he was enjoying the show and well done. I said thank you, but you can’t be here. I never met him or saw him before, it was strange.

“Boundaries need to exist between actors and the audience and when we’re backstage we should be able to let our guard down a little bit, we’re not in character.

“When I turned around in the dressing room and the man was standing in the doorway, I was thinking what the hell. I wasn’t exactly looking my best. I was getting changed and I kind of looked like Pat Butcher, it wasn’t a great look.

“It happened during the interval, there’s a lot of movement, the audience are going to the bathroom, there’s kids running around, it happened in a split second. It was a freaky kind of thing to happen.”

Karl says that he’s more than happy to meet fans, but when it’s appropriate.

“I’m delighted to take photographs with people and to meet them,” he added.

“When you’re doing shows, people do tend to get to know you a little bit. Sometimes you get people sneaking in, thinking that they know you, but they only know you from social media and shows, they don’t know you really.

“It’s trying to maintain those boundaries. People need space backstage to breathe and get out of character for a few minutes.”