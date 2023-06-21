Payzone to sponsor Dublin’s 800 for-hire Bleeper bikes

Aoife Ward, marketing manager at Payzone, Hugh Cooney, founder and chief executive of Bleeper and Ciara Donovan of Parking Tag at Payzone Ireland, pictured in Dublin's Docklands with the newly branded Bleeper bikes. Photography by Chris Bellew, Fennell Photography.

Bleeper bikes and Payzone have agreed a sponsorship deal for the 800 bike-share bicycles available for on-street hire in the capital.

Branding from the payments firm will now appear on the Bleeper fleet of bikes, which the public can hire from on-street bike stands with a tap of their phone.

Payzone Ireland chief executive Jim Deignan said: “Bike sharing has grown in popularity across Europe in recent years and Bleeper is a very successful cycle hire scheme operating here in Dublin.

“We have plans to expand the Payzone parking application to offer our customers a range of additional mobility-related services, with sustainable transport being at the forefront of these plans.

“We’re delighted to partner with Bleeper to promote alternative modes of transport. We feel the partnership aligns with our future vision for Payzone and demonstrates our commitment to sustainable transport and supports the Government’s stated ambition of active travel.”

Payzone, which offers a range of services from parking and motorway tolling to bill payments, is aiming to branch out into other areas related to personal mobility.

“This will include a range of services which will make it easier for the travelling public to go about their daily lives, using one single application, regardless of how they commute, whether by car, bus, rail, taxi, bike, scooter or on foot. This will also become instrumental in promoting sustainability,” the company said.

Bleeper says that in 2022 its users avoided emitting approximately 59,199kg of CO2 by choosing to cycle for their everyday trips, with the company saying one of its main aims is to fight climate change.

Bleeper offers a range of bikes the public and via private schemes, along with a new lease scheme which allows subscribers to have access to their own e-bike.

The Payzone brand will be displayed on both sides of the middle ad board of the Bleeper public bike for the 12-month sponsorship.

Hugh Cooney, founder of Bleeper said: “Making it easier to access bike sharing schemes like Bleeper can only help with growing the number of people cycling.

“Dublin is an ideal city to get around by bike and this partnership is another step towards making it a little easier to do that.”

In addition to the sponsorship, Bleeper bikes will be discoverable on the Payzone app from the beginning of July, making it easier for individuals to find a Bleeper bike near them.