‘Pay teachers more for living and working in Dublin’, says TD

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says we are facing a crisis to retain teachers, guards and nurses in Dublin.

Dublin teachers should be paid more due to the higher cost of living in the capital, according to one TD.

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin is proposing that public servants based in Dublin have an increase on their salary compared to those living elsewhere.

“Dublin is in a crisis when it comes to the provision of basic public services. We can’t get guards, teachers, nurses, and a major contributing factor is the cost of accommodation, the cost of rent.

“If it’s much more expensive to live and work in Dublin, people will take the decision not to live and work in Dublin. Particularly, if you’re not from Dublin, without family support, you’re really at a disadvantage.

“Schools can’t get staff, which means the children suffer. The cost of living is much higher in Dublin compared to Cork, Donegal, or Mayo,” he added.

In the 1920s, the British government gave an extra allowance for public servants who worked in London to help them with the extra costs that came with living in such an expensive city.

“There’s been an understanding that civil servants and public servants in London had a higher cost of living, higher accommodation costs because they lived in the capital,” deputy Ó Ríordáin said.

“Effectively, if you’re a teacher living and working in London, there are several different rates you get extra payment for.

“They realised on the existing wage it was unfair to expect a teacher to live and work in London for the same amount as someone living and working in a much cheaper place in the country.

“In London, it’s anywhere between 16 and 24pc increase of your salary. I’m not sure we can go that high, but we could have something for someone to start working in Dublin as a teacher, SNA, guard, or in the health service.

“It wouldn’t be cheap. We’re looking around the €21m mark. The cost of not doing it means that it’s going to be more expensive.

“Schools without staff means children are not taught by qualified teachers. There’s a cost of not doing it, we wouldn’t be making this proposal if we weren’t at a crisis stage,” he added.