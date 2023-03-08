Paul Mescal ‘hasn’t been chasing celebrity status, it’s been chasing him’, says acting director

Paul Mescal is nominated for Best Actor at this weekend's Oscars ceremony. Pic: Jordan Strauss/AP

Paul Mescal “hasn’t been chasing celebrity status, it’s been chasing him”, according to the star’s former acting director at Trinity College.

The 27-year-old could become the youngest ever winner in the Best Actor category at the Oscars this weekend if he wins for Aftersun. The record is currently held by Adrien Brody who was 29 at the time of his win for The Pianist.

Paul graduated from The Lir Academy five years ago and the school is “enormously proud” of his achievements.

Loughlin Deegan, head of the school, said: “It’s hard to put into words. When the announcement came through that he got the nomination, there were various gatherings of staff and students around the school watching it on their iPhones. It was like the roof lifted off the building.

“The vast majority of actors don’t become a star, it’s a very difficult career, a precarious career. There’s a lot of personal sacrifices to be made to sustain the career of a professional actor.

“Paul would’ve convinced us he was aware of the challenges of being an actor before we offered him a place.

“It’s difficult to think of another actor who’s had such a fast ascension to A-list celebrity that Paul has had. It’s been extraordinary to watch.

“He’s managed it by focusing on the work and the choices he’s made in the parts he wants to play and the projects he wants to associate with, the directors, the other actors he’s interested in working with.

“They’ve all been choices informed by his desire to prioritise the quality of the work. He hasn’t been chasing celebrity status, it’s been chasing him.

“It’s hard to imagine, three years ago, Paul Mescal was unknown to the majority of Ireland as Normal People only premiered on April 26, 2020.

“This hasn’t happened to an actor in the same way in living memory. There was something unique about the success of Normal People during lockdown.

“Everyone in the world was experiencing a global pandemic and anxiety, they all watched the same TV show.

Expand Close Loughlin Deegan, head of The Lir Academy acting school / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loughlin Deegan, head of The Lir Academy acting school

“I remember Paul was virtually on Graham Norton’s couch and Graham said: ‘Do you know you were the most Googled human being on the planet last week?’

“I remember his reaction, he didn’t know that and the dawning realisation of what that might mean for him and his future. It was meteoric.

“It’s very significant for us as a school to think that within the 12 years we’ve been founded, a young guy from Kildare who participated in a musical in his school and as a result decided, quite late in the day, that he wanted to pursue acting as a career.

“Within five years of graduating, he’s nominated for an Oscar. That’s the dream outcome. Paul would be the first of our graduates in The Lir that has been nominated for an Oscar, the first of many,” Loughlin added.

Mescal graduated from The Lir in 2017, and has had a number of achievements since, including earning a British Academy Television Award, as well as a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

“I worked very closely with Paul as course director. He never told me he broke his jaw because he thought The Lir would frown upon him playing GAA at that point, but that’s all in the past now,” Loughlin said.

“He was one of 16 students, they all had exceptional talent, we auditioned hundreds and hundreds of people.

“Everyone’s journey is unique and different, there’s times where they flourish and times where they struggle with training. Paul’s journey was no different to anyone else in that regard.

“He was confident as a young man, very self assured, very confident in his own skin and with his place in the world.

“That set him up to do well in the training. All that has happened to him since, it’s extraordinary to see how he manages the intense scrutiny.

“He’s had to be careful with the decisions he’s made and how he manages his life and his career. He made his way in the world with such grace.”

The Oscars take place in Los Angeles this Sunday, March 12.

Read More



