Parliament Street to go traffic-free on summer weekends amid uproar over LGBTQ bar bike rack row

Umbrellas and wind-breakers for outdoor dining are often provided by drinks companies. Pic: Gerry Mooney

A traffic-free trial was carried out on Parliament Street during the summer. Pic: Gareth Chaney /Collins

Parliament Street in Dublin’s city centre will go traffic free on weekends for the summer, Dublin City Council have confirmed.

The street will be pedestrianised on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am until 11pm beginning on July 1 and will run until late August.

The reduction of vehicles coming from Capel Street, on the opposite side of the Liffey, has already seen traffic reduced significantly on Parliament Street.

Traffic-free trials on Parliament Street previously took place last summer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Feedback from those trials and others conducted in 2021 requested more family friendly times, therefore the street will close to traffic from 11am this year to entice more families into the area.

Once the measures commence, deliveries can be made on the street up to 11am and Essex Quay and Essex St will remain open.

However, businesses on the street are currently undergoing issues with deliveries with drivers being forced to park on footpaths as the loading bays have been filled with bicycle racks.

An online petition, which has reached more than 5,000 signatures, was launched this week to remove a bike rack installed in a loading bay, also used for outdoor dining, outside Street 66, an LGBTQ+ friendly bar on the street.

There are two loading bays which serve the 19 hospitality businesses on the street.

Siobhan Comny, owner of Street 66 bar on Parliament Street, told Independent.ie this week she was “devastated” to learn on Monday that Dublin City Council had installed the bike rack directly outside her premises.

The bar had reapplied in October for its annual outdoor street furniture licence for tables and chairs – but it was refused on Friday.

The bar owner said the racks are forcing delivery drivers to park up on the footpath as they have nowhere to park.

“It seems a bit vindictive to have a bike rack on a loading bay and delivery trucks have to go up on the footpaths,” she said.

With Dublin Pride set to kick off this month, the street will dealing with an influx of people and receiving extra stock deliveries.

“I’m devastated, coming up to Pride the streets are going to be very busy so I don’t think it’s really safe to have a bike rack directly outside your front door of a busy premises,” she said.

The council have said emergency vehicular access will be maintained at all times and the emergency services will be able to access all locations on Parliament Street

Permanent changes to Parliament Street are currently being finalised as part of the City Centre Transport Study, a draft of which will be published for public consultation in August or September.