Parking outside north Dublin school an ‘accident waiting to happen’

pic.1. The Scene of the accident on Griffith avenue

Illegal parking on the footpath outside a north Dublin school is an “accident waiting to happen”, Dublin city councillors have been told.

Concerns have been raised about the increase in parking and driving on the footpath near the St Vincent De Paul school on Griffith Avenue.

On Tuesday, councillors called for more action to be taken as the road – also home to a second primary school, Scoil Mhuire – is posing a “real danger” to children and pedestrians.

There is currently a new cycle lane in construction on Griffith Avenue outside the schools which is expected to be finished later this year.

Green Party councillor Donna Cooney said “more needs to be done” in the interim.

“I’m concerned about the way it is designed that people will still be able to park across it,” cllr Cooney said.

“You have people driving up and down the pavement. Because there is a bollard put in to try and stop cars driving, people are driving up from another driveway entrance and backing off down the road with little children behind them.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen and I am really frightened for the dangers that are there.

“People seem to believe you can park there because of the hard surface… they are not parking bays, it’s the pavement,” she added.

The parking enforcement officer in Dublin City Council (DCC) has instructed the parking services to patrol the location outside the schools, particularly at drop-off and pick-up times.

People found illegally parking will be issued fines. “This action will commence immediately,” a response from DCC said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Heney said the road is “frightening” for parents of young children.

Fine Gael councillor Naoise Ó Muirí noted that more markings were installed outside the schools last week and a “separator” to separate traffic is due to be installed.

“The sooner the better,” cllr Ó Muirí added. “Because there was nothing, motorists in particular have got very used to leaving their cars there.

“There is no way there will be the same amount of space there as there has been.”