Parking charges and multi-storey car park being considered under major overhaul of Phoenix Park

Parking charges are being considered for Dublin's Phoenix park under a major overhaul. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA

Parking charges and a multi-storey car park at Dublin Zoo are among the proposals being considered for Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

A major parking overhaul is on the horizon for the park as the Office of Public Works (OPW) is seeking a change in legislation to enforce parking charges and enforcement.

The new draft strategy, published this week, is designed to reduce congestion within the park and encourage a switch to sustainable modes of transport.

The OPW is seeking changes to the current legislation from 1925 to introduce parking charges and stronger enforcement practices.

The Phoenix Park Act provides for the maintenance and regulation of the park, and while cycle and car parking is not explicitly referenced within the Act, there are a number of bye-laws.

Three bye-laws prohibit the use of grass verges, fields or footways for parking outside of designated overflow or temporary car parks.

“Changes should be made to the legislation of the Phoenix Park Act to remove current limitations for enforcement and charging for parking, which largely reflect the period in which the Act was written,” the report said.

Parking is currently free of charge in the Phoenix Park, primarily due to restrictions associated with the Act.

However, according to the report, “some parking capacity is used by commuters rather than Park visitors, exacerbating parking pressure and issues of inappropriate parking”.

Under the 1925 act, parking fines cannot exceed £5 and can only be levied through a court conviction, as opposed to through on-the spot fines.

The OPW has said while the parking charges may be “divisive”, the changes could support the uptake of sustainable travel.

Dublin Zoo is one of the major attractions in the Phoenix Park

Dublin Zoo is one of the major attractions in the Phoenix Park

The park is home to key tourist attractions such as the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre, Dublin Zoo and Magazine Fort which are experiencing an increased demand for parking.

The plans include a number of options to increase parking. For Dublin Zoo, options include building a multi-storey car park, an underground car park, or creating a parking area adjacent to the Lord’s Walk car park.

Proposals also include realigning the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre car park to provide a small increase in capacity and a new small car park close to the North Road.

Dublin Zoo is one of the biggest attractions in the park, visited by 25pc of the Irish population each year.

There are about 900 car parking spaces located within a 1km walking distance of the zoo’s gates.

However, with 85pc of zoo visitors arriving by car, these parking spaces are in high demand. The zoo has a future growth target of 1.5 million annual visitors by 2031.

“Such levels of growth have potential to exacerbate problems with parking in the zoo’s vicinity if an overall modal shift in zoo visitors is not achieved,” said the report.

The report stated that parking demand around the zoo results in “inappropriate parking”, particularly at weekends and school holidays. This includes parking on grass areas under trees, on verges or within footways and pedestrian access routes.

The strategy proposes to install secure cycle parking facilities throughout the park to encourage sustainable modes of transport.

The park currently contains 17km of dedicated cycle routes. Supporting facilities such as cycle repair stations and cycle pumps are also proposed.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, said: “The Phoenix Park is a national amenity much loved both by people in and outside Dublin.

“The Draft Parking Strategy seeks to protect and conserve the Phoenix Park, while enabling appropriate access and use by Dubliners and visitors from further away.

“I would encourage all interested parties, both from the local community and those further afield, to read the Draft Parking Strategy and respond to the public consultation survey over the next five weeks.”

The draft parking strategy is open for public consultation until May 22.

The park, located on the western edge of the city, covers 700 hectares and is one of the largest enclosed public parks in Europe.

The Wellington Monument at Dublin's Phoenix Park

The Wellington Monument at Dublin's Phoenix Park

The park serves as a biodiversity and wildlife habitat, while it is also home to Áras an Uachtaráin, St Mary’s Hospital, An Garda Síochána Headquarters, the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre and Dublin Zoo.

While the report focuses on parking demand, several factors were not taken into account, such as addressing employee parking, higher parking demand during hot weather, large annual events such as Bloom, and events at Áras an Uachtaráin.

“Given the bespoke nature of these events and their individualistic parking and access requirements, event-based parking activity is not included within the scope of the Parking Strategy,” said the report.

An initial public survey was undertaken to collect views from the public in July last year which received more than 5,000 responses.

The public survey found that nearly three in five respondents reported visiting the Phoenix Park at least once a week, with the vast majority of visits made for leisure or recreational purposes.

More than half of respondents had travelled on foot and almost one third by bicycle for their most recent journey to the Park.