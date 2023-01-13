Parents told ‘not to panic’ as antibiotics and Calpol in short supply

Pharmacist Laura Dowling has reassured parents there will always be alternative medicines available

Parents are being told not to panic amid a shortage in liquid antibiotics and common painkillers for children.

Dublin pharmacist Laura Dowling said they are “working really hard” along with GPs so people “will always have an alternative” while there are medication shortages.

She reassured those in need of a certain medication not to worry about it not being in stock, because there will always be another option.

“There are shortages. From a prescription standpoint, it’s the liquid antibiotics for children that are causing an issue,” Ms Dowling said.

“It has been a problem since before Christmas with increasing issues with respiratory conditions in children.

“People are scared their child’s going to have strep A. There’s an increase in the prescriptions for it too, and then they’re short.

“We’re having to explain to parents how to break open the capsule or else phone and ask the doctor for an alternative prescription, as pharmacists can’t just swap it over.

“We need to get confirmation from the doctor. That takes time out of our day, out of the doctor’s day, and then the patient waiting with their child in the car is upset and worried.”

Other items in short supply include Capol, cough bottles and throat spray, but there are other items people can use instead.

“As an alternative, people can take a honey and lemon drink to sooth the throat. It’s a nice alternative, people come in looking for cough syrup and this is cheaper too,” Laura said.

“Calpol Plus is in short supply, it’s a standard paracetamol for children aged 6 and over. Your child who’s 12 could take a paracetamol tablet instead which will be much cheaper.

“The Ozempic issue, the diabetes drug in short supply, is a little bit different. There is only one of them. They can potentially use different strengths. But it just causes hassle in the long run.”

Despite pharmacists and doctors being under pressure due to the shortages, Laura is reassuring people not to panic.

“There will always be an alternative. Shortages are causing extreme pressure and burnout within the pharmacy,” she said.

“People are coming in with prescriptions and maybe you have to contact the doctor to get the prescription changed over. It’s just adding to the workload of everyone.

“It’s stressful for people who are coming into pharmacy expecting to get their medicines and we don't have them. They’re upset and it’s adding stress to an already stressful situation.

“I think the main message is that there are other sources. Pharmacists and GPs are really working hard to try and make sure that people will always have an alternative,” she added.