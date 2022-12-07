Parents paying €530-a-month more for childcare in Dublin

Rent, insurance and staff retention are all driving up childcare costs in Dublin. Pic posed

Parents in Dublin are paying through the nose for childcare, with the average monthly fee now €530 more in Dublin.

With creche spaces limited and owners facing challenges around rent, insurance and staff retention, average monthly fees in Dublin are now €1,276, compared to the national figure of €746.

A new report by Dublin City Council has outlined that changes to planning rules may alleviate some issues facing childcare provision in the capital.

There are a total of 432 childcare service providers in the Dublin City Council area, and of these, two-thirds are private providers and one third are community providers.

Councillor Declan Meenagh told the planning committee: “I was talking to a parent who said she was thinking about going back to work, she rang up a creche and asked for availability and the woman laughed at her, because there is just no hope of getting it.

“This is a really serious issue,” he added.

Current planning guidelines recommend a creche be provided in housing development with 75 units or more.

While the report said this was difficult to implement, it also conflicts with the recommendations under the more recent Design Standards for New Apartments (2018), which states that one-bedroom or studio type apartments should not be considered a requirement for any childcare facility.

“The utter failure of housing in this city means that families probably are living in studio or one-bed apartments because they have no option,” said Cllr Meenagh.

“Even if the creche isn’t used in the building, it will be used by the surrounding buildings.”

Councillor Jonny McKenna said fitting creches into residential developments with no guidance on planning has resulted in “box” creches.

“There is no guidance on how to design these creches,” he said. “It’s treated very much like a retail unit in that it’s a box that someone has to occupy and do their own thing.

“You would never dream of doing that with a primary school or a secondary school.”

Councillor Alison Gilliland said spaces in residential developments allocated for childcare are a “shell” that are unaffordable.

“If you, as a community group, want that space you haven’t a hope of getting it because you need to spend up to €20,000, if not more, on fitting it out,” she said.

“No community childcare groups will have that upfront money. If the space only fits 20 children, as a provider you’re going, how am I going to make that work financially?”

The report stated: “DCC acknowledges the challenges facing the childcare sector and is fully aware there is under provision in certain areas.

“This is due to closures of facilities during and as a result of Covid, an increase in demand post Covid, a lack of staff availability and a general lack of suitable premises.

“There has been limited capital investment in Childcare Infrastructure in Dublin since circa 2016,” it added.

In November, Dublin City Council carried out an analysis of Large Residential Development (SHDs) which found SHD applications comprised the majority of applications for all large residential developments submitted during the past five years.

Of this, 120 planning applications were submitted under the Strategic Housing legislation for residential developments, student accommodation developments and shared living schemes.

Permission has been granted to date for 53 residential developments. Childcare facilities are proposed in 22 of these approved developments, with the potential to deliver approximately 2,031 childcare spaces.

To date, less than half of approved residential developments have made provision for childcare facilities on site.