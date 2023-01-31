Parents of little Dublin GAA fan to raffle signed jersey for life-changing treatment abroad

TJ requires a special type of physiotherapy to be able to walk, which isn’t available here

The parents of a little Dublin GAA fan are raffling off a signed jersey for their daughter’s life-changing treatment.

TJ Needham is just two years old and her mother, Claire McDaid, describes her as a “miracle baby”.

Claire and her partner Jay were told during the 30-week scan that she would have no quality of life due to her brain being swollen and no spine detected.

When Claire gave birth, she was told her daughter had severe spina bifida meningocele and would only live a few hours. But against all odds, TJ has been showing improvements.

Claire and Jay, who are based in Stoneybatter, were told that TJ wouldn’t be able to move her legs but now, she’s able to swing them and they’re hoping she continues to improve.

“TJ’s surgery will be in the next six to eight weeks, this surgery will be for her legs, to straighten her feet and hamstrings,” Claire said.

“It’ll be a big surgery. They’ll have to open her legs. This will be in Cappagh, we’ve had to go private to get the procedure done as quickly as possible.

“TJ requires a special type of physiotherapy to be able to walk, which isn’t available here in Ireland. If we wait any longer her legs will become deformed, and she won’t be able to move them.”

TJ has been accepted for treatment in the Peto Institute in Budapest, Hungary. The treatment and special equipment costs will cost around €100,000.

“Once that’s done, we’re off to Budapest for the spina bifida and hydrocephalus treatment. This intense physiotherapy will cost €8,000 to €10,000-a-month.

“TJ requires the best quality of physiotherapy to have the best possible quality of life - so it’s best to get it done abroad to avoid waiting lists here.

“We’re hoping to get her walking in the next year. It could be sooner, or it could be later, she could need more operations.

“The doctors came over to Newry and I paid privately to see them. In a matter of weeks, TJ was up on her knees, something we never expected.

“She’s trying to crawl too, so we have hope,” Claire added.

You can check out the Dublin jersey raffle here.