Parents in north Dublin ‘exhausted’ trying to access disability services, Dáil told

Parents of children with special needs in north Dublin are “absolutely exhausted” trying to access disability services, the Dáil has heard.

The Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT) provides specialised support and services for children with disabilities and complex health needs.

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly said there are now 1,000 children on the waiting list seeking treatment in the Balbriggan area.

“At a recent meeting, HSE representatives admitted that it is likely the worst in this state,” she said.

Deputy O’Reilly raised the case of a four-year-old child with autism spectrum disorder whose parents have been trying to access services since she was one and a half years old.

To date, Deputy O’Reilly said the child has received just 30 minutes of speech and language therapy.

“She will be five in July and they started this process when she was one and a half,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“She is just one child out of over 1,000 on a list for the Balbriggan district covering a huge area in north county Dublin.

“The frustration is absolutely palpable and parents are burnt out, they're absolutely exhausted and they feel like their kids are put on a waiting list and just forgotten about,” she added.

The Dublin Fingal TD read out a letter in the Dáil from a concerned parent trying to access services in Balbriggan.

“Parents of children on the waiting list were invited to a meeting in the Bracken Court Hotel in Balbriggan by the CDNT on March 22 in an attempt to discuss a family forum plan,” said the letter.

“However, during the two plus hours, most of the time was spent by distressed parents shouting out their concerns and questions.

“My husband and I witnessed many parents tears as they tried to voice their concerns regarding the complete lack of services for their children,” the letter continued.

“The CDNT in Balbriggan district has a waiting list of over 1,000 children. It was abundantly apparent that all the other parents we saw were exhausted to the point of being completely worn down.

“We are desperate and frustrated at the lack of information, communication and support.

“The overpowering feeling in the room that day was that we parents felt unheard and our children are being forgotten about,” the letter added.

In response, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said he recognised the “very real impact that delays in receiving therapies or receiving assessment have had for children and families”.

He said the progressing disability services programme has been “challenging” due to staffing issues.

“I’m aware that these challenges have resulted in unacceptable delays in families seeking to access essential therapies for their children,” he said.

“The key enabler to address these figures is recruitment and we need to see therapists installed in teams to enhance capacity.

“CDNTs are experiencing challenges in the recruitment and retention of health and social care professionals.”

Although funding has been allocated to fill vacancies, Community Healthcare Organisations in Dublin North City and County have an average vacancy rate of 35pc, and a 40pc vacancy rate for clinical posts in the Balbriggan CDNT.

The Minister added that “targeted international recruitment” is under way to recruit therapists.