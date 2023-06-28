Parents ‘horrified’ as playground in south Dublin set on fire for the second time

Playground set on fire for the second time in Sean Moore Park

Gardaí are investigating after a playground in south Dublin was set on fire overnight for a second time.

Gardaí responded to reports of a fire in Sean Moore Park beside Sandymount Strand at 11.30pm on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

The vandalism is the second arson attack on the playground in recent weeks as it was also set on fire last month.

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan said parents are “horrified” the playground has been subject to repeated “mindless” attacks.

“Lots of parents use that playground every day, certainly every weekend, and it’s just horrific,” he said.

“That playground itself cost about €1m to build and when it did come, it was such a great resource for the whole community of Ringsend, Irishtown and Sandymount.

“To see it vandalised like that is just heartbreaking,” he added.

There have been discussions in council meetings as to whether CCTV cameras should be installed in the playground to catch acts of vandalism.

“The idea that young people would go in there and set the thing on fire is really mindless and they need to be caught,” said Cllr Geoghegan.

“It looks like a similar thing happened about a month ago where young kids are gathering there.

“They are either deliberately setting things on fire or they are having a fire in the playground and causing the various playground items to go on fire.

“I’ve been there recently enough with my kids and there are a lot of burn marks on certain parts of the play items. It’s really awful that people are setting fires in playgrounds, it’s just unbelievable.

“It’s now happening on a repeated basis,” the Dublin Bay South councillor said.

Across the city, fires have also been started in other playgrounds, such as Weaver Park in the liberties, which has resulted in an increased garda presence around the playground at night.

“I hope that’s what happens, that the local gardaí can maybe have an increased presence at night time, catch them in the act and arrest and charge them. They can’t keep getting away with this, it's awful,” Cllr Geoghegan said.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí responded to reports of a fire at Sean Moore Park, Dublin 4 at approximately 11:35pm last night, Tuesday June 27. There were no injuries reported. Enquiries are ongoing.”