Parents ‘concerned’ over footpath closure outside Dublin school days before return

The footpath opposite Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada on Griffeen Road in Lucan will remain closed until October

Ongoing road works on a footpath outside a primary school in Dublin is causing “safety concerns” for parents ahead of its reopening next week.

The footpath on Griffeen Road in Lucan, opposite Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, has been closed to facilitate works on the delayed public swimming pool for Lucan.

The closure is required to allow the ESB and Irish Water carry-out necessary works. However, concerns have been raised over the timing and the lack of a traffic management plan as school term begins.

Local councillor Shane Moynihan said completing the work during the summer “would have made more sense”.

“The frustration here is that the project is taking so long, the current finishing date is now the end of October,” he said.

“Parents want to know what the traffic management plan is, there has been disruption because of this plan already.

“If there is going to be a change in drop off, pick ups and crossing, then let them know.

“There is a traffic warden there at the moment and traffic wardens want clarity on where they are supposed to be situated.

“There will be a temporary crossing put in place, which I think is welcome, but where the drop off, the crossing and where the warden is situated needs clarity,” he added.

Cllr Moynihan said South Dublin County Council is working on a temporary traffic management and crossing plan due to be announced to parents before term begins.

The long-awaited swimming pool in Lucan has seen numerous delays since work began in 2018 and was expected to be open this summer.

The €10m facility includes a gym, café and indoor exercise and training area in Griffeen Valley Park.

At a council meeting last month, Chief Executive Colm Ward confirmed the pool’s opening date had been pushed back to October due to “significant and unprecedented challenges in construction”.

Cllr Moynihan said parents are “concerned” about the ongoing road works as the new school term approaches.

“A lot of people raised this with me a few weeks back asking what’s going on,” he said.

“Now we are back to school and it’s important that we get a plan out there to ensure safety and traffic management.

“It’s not ideal that it’s happening at this time, especially since it’s so delayed. It’s pretty frustrating.”

There have also been issues on Griffeen Road with a bus stop that has been removed to facilitate the works to the footpath.

South Dublin County Council has been contacted for comment.