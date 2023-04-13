Paramore 3Arena Dublin: stage times, setlist, how to get there and rules for concertgoers

Paramore outside the new Tola Vintage store.

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs during the 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 8, 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Following a jubilant return to the road in the US Paramore is bringing their tour to the UK and Ireland, in support of their highly anticipated sixth album This is Why.

Paramore released the title track from the new album last September and it continues to climb streaming and radio charts around the globe.

Kicking off in 3Arena today, Thursday 13 April, 2023, the band will make stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham. This will be the band’s first UK and Ireland tour in over four years.

Paramore is working with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. They will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes.

The band were spotted roaming around Dublin yesterday ahead of their 3Arena gig tomorrow night, from shopping at Tola Vintage to drinking pints of Guinness in Temple Bar, they’re definitely being tourists in Dublin.

Here’s all you need to go if you’re heading to the concert:

What time will it start?

Doors open at the 3Arena at 6.30pm, with Paramore expected to take to the stage around 8pm.

Who is the support act?

Bloc Party, an English rock band, will support Paramore.

What should concert goers be aware of?

It’s advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as traffic is expected. It is also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible.

The maximum bag size allowed into the venue for the concert is 40cm x 40cm x 20cm, with small bags subject to a search upon entry.

Food and drink cannot be brought into the arena but there will be food and drink, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, available to buy inside.

Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, laser pointers, large umbrellas, posters A3 size or larger and professional camera equipment are banned from the venue.

What is the setlist?

This Is Why

C'est Comme Ça

That's What You Get

Decode

Pool

Hard Times

Still Into You

Rose-Colored Boy

I Caught Myself

In the Mourning

You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)

Boogie Juice

Told You So

The News

Ain't It Fun

Encore

Caught in the Middle

Running Out of Time

Misery Business