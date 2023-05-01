Paddy Andrews leads the way on Croke Park tours with a legendary prank by Michael Darragh MacAuley

Bluebeat

The Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tours in Croke Park are back. Paddy Andrews gives the first one next week, Wednesday, May 10 (6.30pm).

Paddy will have much to say about his Dublin days and his years playing for St Brigid’s. He might even mention the trick that Michael Darragh MacAuley played on him.

It was three weeks to a big game against Kerry. Jim Gavin had told Paddy to stay in and rest up over the Bank Holiday weekend. The Dublin players were having a house party.

MacAuley gave him the address! When he knocked on the door, with a crate of beer under his arm, he discovered it was Jim Gavin’s house.

Donegal’s Michael Murphy is also on the guest list, with the date yet to be confirmed. The cost per tour is €20 (Adult), €12 (Child), €15 (Senior/Student). The ticket also includes admission to the GAA Museum. More details from 8192323, gaamuseum@crokepark.ie or crokepark.ie

Saturdays - May 27 (11am): John Troy (Offaly). July 8 (11am): Paul Murphy (Kilkenny). July 15 (11am): Lee Keegan (Mayo). July 22 (2pm): Pádraic Maher (Tipperary). July 29 (2pm): Denis Ogie Moran (Kerry). August 5 (11am) Rena Buckley (Cork). Wednesday, August 16 (11am): Cora Staunton (Mayo).

Ballyboden have happy memories of Tony Keady

Tony Keady was hurling royalty, with not many better centre half-backs. TG4 broadcast again a programme on his young life. It was well worth the replay. A giant of a man, on and off the field.

When he died, Ballyboden St Enda’s staged a fundraiser for his family. The club remembered a trip they had made to Galway.

They went into Tony’s pub. He gave all the kids soup, sandwiches and bottles of orange. And he never charged them a bean.

Shot of David Clifford sums up what he does for the game

The best photographs of the year are on tour. There’s several stunning sports pictures.

Dominic Walsh’s photo shows David Clifford after the Kerry Senior Football Championship final in Tralee.

He’s surrounded by groups of children. There’s a rainbow in the background.

When you see the time that the likes of David Clifford, and all the Dubs, give to the kids, there will always be a rainbow in the sky.