Oxford lecturer says commuting from Dublin easier than trying to afford to live in London

Jennifer Cassidy, from Ballinteer, has been working at Oxford University for the past 12 years

A lecturer at Oxford University has said commuting from Dublin is easier than trying to afford a place to live in London.

Jennifer Cassidy, from Ballinteer, has been working at Oxford for the past 12 years and recently moved back home to live with her parents in Dublin.

The 36-year-old decided to commute to London for work as she had to hold down three jobs to be able to afford her own accommodation over in the UK.

Ms Cassidy lectures in International Politics at the Oxford University Department for Continuing Education.

“I was only able to stay in Oxford as long as I was one of the assistant deans at the colleges. I got accommodation, but in exchange, I was on night duty three or four nights a week,” she said.

“I’d do a full day of lecturing and then I’d be on duty from 7pm to 7am, I could be up three or four times a night if there were issues with students.

“I was also a consultant in the program. That’s fine when you’re in your late twenties, but it just doesn’t become viable to keep three jobs to live there.

“During the night work you’re on first call duty, you’d have your phone on the whole time. Then you’d have to do speeches and consulting work, all to keep me there.”

Ms Cassidy will fly to Birmingham and travel by train to Oxford to teach her graduate course, and plans to do this for three days every fortnight. She will stay with a friend in London when she needs a place overnight.

“I moved back in with my parents, I wasn’t coming home to buy a place. There’s no way I could rent or buy a house with my salary,” she said.

“There’s five people in my department and three of us are commuting. I’m coming from Dublin, one is coming from Paris and the other is travelling from Brussels.

“The days are gone where academics are paid what we thought it’d be. For my first five years teaching politics and running a college full-time, my salary was £23,000 before tax.

“The flying is certainly not ideal. I’ve to make sure I book my flights and have my schedule. I fly to Birmingham because it’s cheaper, Heathrow is so expensive to fly into.

“The commute is doable, not having the night shifts. For seven years, I’d try to do that with a full-time day job and give my students all the attention they need and deserve for their work.

“I looked at universities in Ireland before I came back to see if there were jobs in my area, but there are simply no jobs. I love Oxford, but if something came up in Dublin, that’d be wonderful.

“It’s a huge load off my mind. I’m still doing a bit of consultancy work, but not being on call three or four nights a week is a relief,” she added.