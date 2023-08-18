Owner whose dogs were saved from death row says locals have him ‘under surveillance’

‘I saved dogs but I’m under surveillance’

One of the pictures in the petition

A dog owner whose pets were saved from death row by a judge last month has said he was wrongly accused of neglecting three other dogs in a petition signed by locals.

A judge last month overturned a decision to put down two of Khalid Hamdy’s German Shepherds, Cooper (11) and Lena (3), after they ripped a man’s jeans outside his home in Cedar View, Ridgewood, Swords, Dublin.

The pets had been on death row for months after Fingal County Council brought a case under the Control of Dogs Act which led Judge Anthony Halpin making a destruction order for the animals after finding they had been responsible for an attack on their neighbour Michael O’Rourke and his two dogs as they went for a walk.

Khalid with one of his dogs

While the German Shepherds did not injure Mr O’Rourke or his pets, they tore his jeans and ripped one of the dog’s body harnesses after they got out of the house without muzzles.

The decision to destroy Copper and Lena was overturned on appeal and while the judge said they were not a danger, he ordered that they be rehomed.

Mr Hamdy still has three other German Shepherds, who are Cooper and Lena’s puppies, at his home but said tensions in the area have been high since the court case.

On the day the case ended two dozen he area submitted a petition to Fingal County Council saying they strongly oppose him having ownership of three dogs, which they claimed “he is neglecting, not feeding or providing water, not walking them and not cleaning faeces from their garden”.

They further claim the dogs are “barking in distress”.

The petition was sent to Mr Hamdy’s landlord.

Mr Hamdy, who suffers from PTSD after being wrongly imprisoned in Egypt before being acquitted a number of years ago, denied the allegations in the petition when the Sunday World called to his house this week and said he feels under surveillance in his own home.

“It’s quite unbelievable really. I suffer from PTSD. For God’s sake, will they leave me alone? It has been a very hard ride. It hasn’t been easy at all,” he said.

Mr Hamdy insists he is a “dog lover”.

He said the DPSCA has already been called on him a number of times, and they found the dogs were being well-treated and did not take any action against him.

“You can end up serving time if there is any issue. They came out twice and were happy other than a couple of minor things which are being addressed.”

Mr Hamdy said he is concerned that the petition included 14 pictures of his back garden, front garden, car and wheelie bin. He said his son, who was underage at the time, was also photographed.

Mr Hamdy conceded his back garden did not look great but said it was a sewage problem which he is trying to get fixed.

“There is a sewage problem and it’s a bad one. You only have to look at the garden. It doesn’t look great.

“The issue with the garden is there is only one manhole for every three houses. It started overflowing when it started raining really badly.

“I had someone out to fix it yesterday and I have to talk to the management company about this.”

Locals also complained about rats being attracted to the area around the house because it is not being properly maintained.

He said he is also addressing this issue.

“I have people here now doing a deep clean, which is costing me over €1,000,” he said.

He added that he was particularly annoyed about all the pictures being taken of his home

“I’ve gone on the record saying I have PTSD and this is making it far worse. I do not feel safe. I’m under surveillance.”

While the petition complains about barking from the dogs since this February, Mr Hamdy said the pictures included in the petition go back at least three years before a wall was erected in the back garden and also included a dog of his who died of cancer at the age of 14 in 2021.

He said he will be contacting gardai about the amount of photos which have been taken of his property over years.

“It’s excessive. This is years of surveillance. It’s very clear it is targeting an individual and it’s a breach of privacy.”

He added that his son is also due to make a statement to gardai after complaining he had been assaulted by someone in the estate in the aftermath of the case finishing.

Mr Hamdy said he believes this is linked to the court case.

Mr Hamdy has had a succession of bad luck in recent times.

In 2015 after he was awarded a €15,000 payout after gardai arrested him and jailed him for two days after a bench warrant was wrongly issued for his arrest for motoring offences in a clerical error a judge described as a person’s worst nightmare.

However, that nightmare paled in comparison to his experiences when he visited Egypt in 2019 and was arrested on false charges there.

“I was prison until trial on crazy allegations for six months until I was found innocent.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs assisted him while he was detained there.

“The prisons there are more like concentration camps. Four people died in my cell. There were 150 of us like sardines on top of each other,” he recalled.

His troubles didn’t end when he came back to Ireland after his release, as Fingal County Council had claimed one of his dogs attacked another dog in Swords while he was in prison – even though he says the dogs weren’t even in Dublin at the time.”

“When I came home I found a summons saying one of my dogs attacked a whippet. I called and said there were no dogs here at the point. One was in Waterford and one was in Cork, it couldn’t have been my dogs.”

A garda who attended court also said he had been unable to contact the owner of the alleged injured dog and they weren’t in court. The case was struck out.

He also told the Sunday World last month how numerous armed gardaí were called to his home when he was cutting his bushes with a sword.

He said there had been false reports that he had attacked someone with a sword.