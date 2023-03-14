Owner ‘in bits’ after Drunken Cookie food trailer stolen in south Dublin

The Drunken Cookie food trailer which was stolen in south Dublin this morning

A Dublin business called The Drunken Cookie had its food trailer stolen in south Dublin this morning.

Owner Saisa Kajani, from Ballsbridge, said she is extremely upset after her livelihood disappeared from Ballymount at around 8.30am.

The businesswoman sold her goods from the trailer in UCD on Thursdays, Bushy Park, Terenure, on Saturdays, and the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire on Sundays.

The trailer had been clamped and safely secured in a car park before it was stolen.

“I’m distraught, I’m in bits. I’m so upset, this is my livelihood, it keeps me going. I woke up this morning and it was gone. This is not what I needed, I’m shook,” Saisa said.

“My business has been going for over a year and a half now. It’s all online and we’re at markets too. I’m worried. We called the guards but I have very little hope, it could be anywhere.”

Saisa has previously said that starting the business and working towards the dream of owning a café, helped her through a tough time in her life.

In a statement, gardai said they have received a report of the incident on Tuesday, March 14 and enquiries are ongoing.