Over 60 new ‘state-of-the-art’ council homes in Ballyfermot with 152 more on the way

Cllr Daithí Doolan has welcomed the 61 new council homes at Cornamona Court in Ballyfermot

Sixty-one new council homes in Ballyfermot have been described as “the highest standard of housing in the state”.

The new houses at Cornamona Court have been welcomed by local councillor Daithí Doolan.

“They would probably be the highest standard of housing in the state. They’re built to Dublin City Council standards which are above and beyond the private sector. I’m really pleasantly surprised,” he said.

“There are 61 new houses plus 72 coming along in a few weeks, then another 80. We’re delivering in Ballyfermot. These are state of the art, really well-designed homes.

“They’re very well insulated, to the highest standards so the heating bills will be lower. It’s quiet too, there’s a kids’ playground in the middle, underground parking, plenty of space, the houses have back and front gardens too.

“It really shows what Dublin City Council can produce when they’re resourced. I hope this is a taste of what’s to come.”

Cllr Doolan believes that these homes are great for all, especially the ageing population or those with mobility issues.

“These are two-bed houses, they’ve universal access. When you go in able bodied, they will also accommodate you once you’re in a wheelchair so there’s full access to the bathroom, living room, bedrooms and kitchen.

“If I was a senior citizen, I could quite comfortably move in there tomorrow. The biggest population on the housing list is single people, many of those are senior citizens.

“They’re not just homes, they’re a huge asset to the community. Everyone benefits. It’s integrated, there’s families, senior citizens, single people.”