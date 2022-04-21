Over 500 apartments planned next to ancient Glendruid Dolmen in south Dublin

An artist's impression of how the Barrington Tower development might look

Glendruid Dolmen in Cabinteely is around 200 metres from the proposed development

A heritage group has criticised plans for more than 500 high-rise apartments around 200 metres from a neolithic tomb in south Dublin.

Glendruid Dolmen in Cabinteely, a protected national monument dating back to around 3,500 BC, is located close to a development proposed by Carin Homes Properties Limited.

The homebuilders have submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for 534 build-to-rent apartments, spread across eight blocks and up to 10 storeys in height, at a site on Brennanstown Road, Dublin 18.

The development will involve the demolition of an existing dwelling at Winterbrook and a derelict building, while Barrington Tower, a protected structure, will be retained and restored.

A creche and retail unit, along with gyms, work spaces and meeting rooms, are also proposed as part of the scheme.

While the Glendruid Dolmen, also known as the Brennanstown Dolmen, is located on a separate privately-owned site, a local campaign group has raised concerns about the proximity to the portal tomb – considered one of the finest of its kind in Ireland.

Denis Madden, a spokesperson for Glendruid Dolmen Public Group, said the apartments would also be close to a private cemetery and ancient woodland.

“This is the equivalent of putting a 10-storey block of flats beside Newgrange,” he said. “Glendruid is part of a cluster of dolmens built during the neolithic period and is an important part of our country’s heritage.

“It is entirely inappropriate for a development of this nature to be proposed for an area considered by many to be sacred ground.

“Glendruid Dolmen has enormous potential as a tourist destination and we would like to see improved public access as part of separate plans by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for a greenway through the woods,” he said.

“We will also be making a submission on this proposal to ensure the new route does not just allow for visual access to the dolmen.”

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind) said the proximity and density of the proposed development to a monument of national significance was “completely unacceptable”.

“The unique character of the area and the integrity of our heritage will be destroyed forever,” he said. “This simply cannot be allowed to happen.”

Councillor Carrie Smith (Lab) said that due to the richness of the heritage of the area, any permission granted would need to include a condition requiring more detailed archaeological excavations of the site.

“The applicants have not addressed the issue of how the proposed development will tie in safely with the wider road network for the overall Brennanstown Road area,” she said.

“Work needs to be undertaken on Brennanstown Road to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.”

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said because the site is located within two administrative areas, presentations would be made to elected members at the next Dundrum Area Committee meeting on April 22 and to the Dún Laoghaire Area Committee on May 4.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the application in early August.