Over 300 fallen trees cleared in county Dublin after Storm Betty

A fallen tree completely blocks the road in Fairview after Storm Betty. Pic: David Conachy

Over 300 fallen trees have been removed so far in county Dublin during the clean-up from Storm Betty.

The storm bashed the east coast last Friday night, August 17, and the four councils in Dublin were left to clear the extensive damage caused by the wild weather conditions.

Dublin City Council’s Roads, Parks and Dublin Fire Brigade divisions and its contractors, attended to 145 fallen tree incidents over the weekend.

According to DCC, their staff worked 24/7 throughout the weekend to remove fallen trees, while ensuring that safe access was provided along all Dublin city routes.

South Dublin County Council cleared fallen trees and branches in 45 locations. The council also received 57 storm-related emergency calls during out of hours service.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown records show that one fallen tree was cleared in Cabinteely Park. The condition of other trees is being monitored for any weaknesses or damage.

Car trapped on St Lawrence Road in Dublin after Storm Betty. Pic: Frank McGrath

A spokesperson said: “There was no serious damage reported as a result of Storm Betty. There were some branches from large trees in Marlay Park, Cabinteely Park, Deer Park and Shanganagh Park. One tree fell in Cabinteely Park.

“No injuries or other damage was reported. Dlr Parks staff are monitoring our trees on the streets and in parks on an ongoing basis.”

The number of trees removed at present by Fingal County Council stands at 127.

In the Balbriggan/ Swords/ Rusk/ Lusk region, 75 trees were cleared. In Blanchardstown/ Mulhuddart/ Castleknock/ Ongar, 27 were cleared, while 25 were removed in the Howth/ Malahide region.

A spokesperson said: “Fingal County Council crews responded to Storm Betty working throughout Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday to clear an unprecedented and significant number of fallen trees, prioritising those trees which were blocking public roads and footpaths.

“Work on the clean-up and removal of trees is ongoing. Trees downed in parks and open spaces are being dealt with following completion of works in the above priority areas.

“There were no injuries sustained as a result of the storm felling trees and branches. Current reports are that minor damage was sustained to one wall and one car.

“Trees are being examined in parallel with the tree removal works,” the spokesperson added.