Over 20 Ukrainian doctors graduate from language course at St Vincent’s Hospital

Consultants at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin developed the language course

More than 20 Ukrainian doctors have graduated from an English language course initiated by consultants at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

The course was developed by the hospital consultants in response to the significant language barrier faced by Ukrainian doctors arriving in Ireland post the Russian invasion.

The eight-week language course prepared 25 foreign doctors for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test, a requirement for non-EU overseas doctors seeking to practice medicine here.

The course was developed by Dr John Holian and Prof Hugh Mulcahy, supported by the hospital’s CEO Michele Tait, and delivered by Ukrainian lecturer Prof Oksana Kachurets.

The consultants held an open day for Ukrainian doctors in July last year to introduce them to the hospital.

In September, doctors were invited to medical and surgical observations to shadow their Irish colleagues and experience our healthcare system first-hand.

The course was tailored to meet the specific needs of the participants and spanned a curriculum designed to enhance the doctors’ proficiency in medical terminology, effective communication, and patient-centred care.

The curriculum also emphasised cross-cultural understanding and sensitivity to ensure effective communication with diverse patient populations.

Dr Polina Smolovyk, one of the graduates, said the course has “not only improved our language proficiency, but has also instilled in us the confidence and competence to excel in our medical careers”.

“We are truly grateful to St Vincent’s University Hospital for their support and guidance.”

Michele Tait, CEO of St Vincent’s University Hospital, said: “By investing in their language skills and preparing them for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board test, we hope to contribute to their future success and enhance their ability to provide the best possible care to our patients.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our consultants who have dedicated their time and expertise to set up this invaluable course.

“Your initiative and commitment to bridging the language barrier in healthcare is truly commendable, while breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive and supportive healthcare community.”

Dr John Holian added: “The level of engagement and enthusiasm throughout the course has been fantastic and made it a really rewarding experience for us all.

“We’ve gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Ukrainian doctors who want to practice medicine in Ireland.

“Ultimately, we hope this practical course will benefit them as they strive to become part of the healthcare workforce here.”