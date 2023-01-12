Over 110 vacant council homes in South Dublin

There are 110 boarded-up, vacant homes within the South Dublin County Council housing stock, new figures show.

These vacant homes represent around 1pc of the overall housing stock in the council area, which are currently at various stages of the re-letting process.

Tallaght had the highest number of vacant homes in council stock, with more than 50 vacant properties in the Tallaght Central and Tallaght South areas.

There are 30 vacant homes owned by the council in the Palmerstown/Fonthill area and 16 vacant council homes in Clondalkin. Out of the 110 vacant council-owned homes, just 15 of those are ready for allocation.

Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O’Connor said people in his constituency on the social housing list have offered to take derelict or vacant homes to renovate themselves.

“We get calls from people looking for houses, and in desperation they say, ‘we’ll take the house as it is and we’ll get it done’. So it is an issue,” he said.

“The council claims they are doing their best, but at a time when people are talking about housing, housing, housing, people could be in those houses.

“We need to put as much pressure on as possible to get that done,” he added.

South Dublin County Council manages approximately 10,000 rented homes, of which about 1pc are vacant at any one time, according to a report to the council in November.

Last year, re-letting works were completed on 177 council-owned social homes, an increase from the 139 properties in 2021. The average time for these properties to be re-let last year was 28 weeks.

A Relets Process Review report, presented to the council said: “There is an ongoing focus across our Housing Department on the importance of minimising re-let times and ensuring that any vacant homes are returned to occupation as soon as possible.

“Specific challenges in relation to hard-to-let areas as well as various construction industry challenges have impacted on our re-let times in recent years.

“However, up to the end of October, we achieved a 16pc improvement in our turnaround times and a 27pc increase in the number of vacant properties returned to occupancy.

“We are committed to further improving turnaround times and efficiencies associated with the re-let process.”