‘Our children can’t afford to live here’ – angry residents protest over progress at Irish Glass Bottle site

Locals fear promised 900 social and affordable homes will not be delivered

Members of the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group held a protest over the lack of progress building social and affordable homes at the site in Ringsend

Frustrated residents have held a protest over the lack of progress on social and affordable housing at the former Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend.

The capital’s biggest housing project has the potential to deliver more than 3,500 homes over a decade.

Under planning conditions, the major development is required to deliver one quarter of the housing units as social and affordable homes, with 10pc as social and 15pc as affordable.

Protest over lack of progress for social and affordable housing takes place in Ringsend

However, concerns are growing amongst locals that the promised 900 social and affordable homes will not be delivered.

Members of Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group held a protest on the site yesterday calling for the resignation of Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and constituency TD, Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan.

The site is owned by developer Johnny Ronan and financial investor Oaktree after an 80pc stake was sold by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) in 2020 in a deal understood to be valued at €200m.

Last week, Nama announced that it had sold the remaining 20pc stake in the site to the majority shareholders.

Residents marched from Ringsend village to the former Irish Glass Bottle site chanting, “This is our town, not Nama town”.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews and locals protest over progress at the former Irish Glass Bottle site

Members of the group marched around the roundabout at the site five times, stopping traffic around the docks for about 40 minutes.

Resident Linda Hughes, who is the seventh generation of her family to live in the area, said: “Our children can’t afford to live here.

“We have a great community down here but we are going to be left with old people and we won’t have any young people.”

Speaking about Nama selling their remaining 20pc stake in the site, she added: “The way the government has handled it is disgraceful.

“They are not only letting us down as a community, they are letting down future generations.

“You have a lot of elderly here that need their children around. We have nurses and gardaí and firemen who can’t afford €420,000. There is no mechanism in the country for affordability,” she said.

Another resident, Susan Cummins, said: “People are absolutely fuming. It’s a bad deal.

“We have already been at this for six years and one generation has already left the community. People can’t afford to buy houses.”

Fellow resident Alice Foley added: “They are taking the 900 homes off of us and that is why we have come out to march. This is our town, not Nama’s town. There are no homes for our children here.”

Ms Foley said when the Irish Glass Bottle plant closed down in 2002, “it was horrible, so many people lost their jobs. The government is selling us out”.

Member of the Irish Glass Bottle Housing Action Group held a protest at the site in Ringsend

Labour party leader Ivana Bacik, who attended the protest, said: “There is huge disappointment locally that the government has not been able to deliver the promised over 80 social and affordable homes in the first phase of the development.

“Instead, we are only going to see 25 and that is really not good enough.”

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews said the government should have ensured that Nama transferred the remaining 20pc to Dublin City Council to make the homes “genuinely affordable”.

“Government needs to intervene,” he said. “These homes won’t be affordable and the fear is that social housing won’t be on this site.”

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said the requirement to one quarter social and affordable homes on the site “remains in place regardless of who the owner or developer of the site is”.

“The unique condition imposed in this Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) to deliver an extra 15pc social and affordable housing on the site, in addition to the Part V requirement, requires all parties to reach an agreement on how to achieve this in a way that represents value for money.

“With regard to the Irish Glass Bottle site within the Poolbeg SDZ Area - planning was granted by Dublin City Council for Phase 1 on March 24, 2022, for 570 Apartments.

The department said it is “working with Dublin City Council and the developers of the site to progress the delivery of social and affordable housing in this first phase of housing delivery, subject to agreement on requirements of the SDZ scheme and all the normal and relevant terms, including value for money aspects”.